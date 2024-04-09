Gov. DeSantis says Supreme Court ‘controversially’ approved abortion rights amendment

Florida’s Governor is griping about the Supreme Court he appointed to a national audience in the wake of the court greenlighting a citizens’ initiative that could unravel Florida’s restrictive abortion law and enshrine reproductive rights.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is voicing objections even though the same court’s ruling in another case will allow the procedure to be banned after the sixth week of gestation, with the Heartbeat Protection Act taking effect.

“The Supreme Court has upheld the pro-life protection that we’ve enacted into law. They also probably more controversially approved language that the Left has been putting on the ballot to try to turn Florida into like, a California, which would be incredibly radical, overruling parental or parental consent laws having abortion until birth,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity.

“That was a 4-to-3 decision. My view is that the language is very confusing,” DeSantis added.

The Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion, on the ballot as Amendment 4, is simpler than the Governor seems to think.

“No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion,” the summary reads.

The abortion rights referendum, if it earns at least 60% support in the November 2024 election, would prohibit any law limiting the ability to obtain an abortion before fetal viability — generally between 20 and 25 weeks into a term — or if an abortion is “necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s health care provider.”

DeSantis argued Monday that the abortion referendum and another one the court approved to legalize adult-use cannabis will “have a tough time getting to 60% if people kind of have a sense of what’s going on.”

That 60% number is the threshold for approval.