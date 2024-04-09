Gov. DeSantis says Supreme Court ‘controversially’ approved abortion rights amendment

Florida’s Governor is griping about the Supreme Court he appointed to a national audience in the wake of the court greenlighting a citizens’ initiative that could unravel Florida’s restrictive abortion law and enshrine reproductive rights.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is voicing objections even though the same court’s ruling in another case will allow the procedure to be banned after the sixth week of gestation, with the Heartbeat Protection Act taking effect.
“The Supreme Court has upheld the pro-life protection that we’ve enacted into law. They also probably more controversially approved language that the Left has been putting on the ballot to try to turn Florida into like, a California, which would be incredibly radical, overruling parental or parental consent laws having abortion until birth,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity.
“That was a 4-to-3 decision. My view is that the language is very confusing,” DeSantis added.
The Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion, on the ballot as Amendment 4, is simpler than the Governor seems to think.
“No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion,” the summary reads.
The abortion rights referendum, if it earns at least 60% support in the November 2024 election, would prohibit any law limiting the ability to obtain an abortion before fetal viability — generally between 20 and 25 weeks into a term — or if an abortion is “necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s health care provider.”
DeSantis argued Monday that the abortion referendum and another one the court approved to legalize adult-use cannabis will “have a tough time getting to 60% if people kind of have a sense of what’s going on.”
That 60% number is the threshold for approval.
6 comments
Michael K
April 9, 2024 at 8:11 am
Nope. The language and intent is not confusing at all. What is confusing is the authoritarian-leaning Republicans in Florida who continually ignore the will of the people and insist on limiting personal freedom – especially for women and minorities.
Ocean Joe
April 9, 2024 at 8:18 am
Lets vote.
Ohio wake up call on the way for the reactionary holier than thou types who infest our gerrymandered legislature.
Even ‘el corrupto’ has abandoned them, although you cant trust anything he says.
Tom
April 9, 2024 at 9:04 am
So much for ‘We the People’. I guess that only applies when the people like and agree with you otherwise it’s the courts fault for letting the people have some say in how their state is run. He may be churning out nonsense laws on a daily basis but when you start with people’s basic rights being stripped away by politicians (and their donors), he should expect some pushback and hopefully a savage rebuke. That having been said, fetuses will get personhood five minutes after the votes are counted and it will all be moot.
MH/Duuuval
April 9, 2024 at 10:26 am
Agreed, Tom. A story in the press today pointed out that while a half-dozen states have voted to broaden access to reproduction choices, their MAGA legislative majorities and/or governors have done everything they can think of to hem in the choices of the mother.
In Florida we can look back to the successful former felon voting restoration referendum and how that was greatly diminished by MAGAs, who subsequently launched a series of annual statewide voter purges.
No rest for the wicked — including us voters and taxpaying citizens!
TJC
April 9, 2024 at 10:18 am
It’s sweet to see DeSantis get hopping mad about the judges actually making their own decisions rather than trying to please him merely because he appointed them. He and Trump seem to believe they own the judges they appoint, as do all authoritarian “leaders.” But this ain’t Russia, not yet anyway.
PeterH
April 9, 2024 at 11:11 am
More DeSantis style FREEDUMB!
Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
Vote all Republicans out of office!