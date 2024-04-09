Tampa Electric sponsors Guy Harvey Foundation conservation education program

Last weekend, educators from 28 schools in Hillsborough, Polk, Pinellas, and Pasco counties gathered at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC) for the first of several two-day training sessions hosted by the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF).

Throughout the training, participants engaged in a variety of activities to enhance their understanding of marine conservation and equip them with tools to inspire their students. From in-classroom training sessions to hands-on experiences such as kayaking and fishing with the SYCC staff, the event provided valuable insights and practical knowledge for educators.

Moreover, the training allowed teachers to experience what their students will see and do on field trips to SYCC and similar locations, fostering a deeper connection to the program’s objectives and methodologies.

Offering K-12 teachers an immersive deep dive into ocean conservation, the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program was created to promote environmental Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education. The program ultimately aims to create a ripple effect, inspiring educators to become catalysts for positive environmental change in the minds and actions of their students.

After completing the program, participants become Guy Harvey Conservation (GHC) Educators, equipped with recognition, knowledge and resources they can share with students to impart environmental awareness and a commitment to conservation and sustainable practices. The program offers grants for field trips and supplies GHC Educators can use to supplement their teaching.

The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) collaborates with local and international organizations to conduct scientific research and host educational programs to conserve the ocean environment. The Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program is one of many ways the GHF brings marine science literacy and ocean conservation issues to schools, teachers and students in the U.S. and abroad.

The GHF also offers a STEAM curriculum for students with lessons related to marine ecosystems, conservation and art, and provides teachers with “Guy Harvey Treasure Chests,” which include specific classroom supplies that might not be readily available.

In addition, transportation services and admission/venue fees, which are often a barrier for schools, are funded by the GHF to provide field trips for up to 1,250 students annually. Field trips to Tampa Electric’s Florida Conservation and Technology Center in Apollo Beach, home to Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center, the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center and Hatchery, and more, complement the GHF education curriculum that is taught.

Tampa Electric’s pledge to the GHF to fund three years of STEAM education focused on the ocean and conservation made the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program possible.

Tampa Electric counts environmental stewardship among its guiding principles. In line with its vow to meet its business objectives in a manner that is respectful and protective of the environment and to invest in its communities, Tampa Electric’s sponsorship of the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program will benefit more than 380,000 students across 650 schools within the company’s service area.

In 2024, educators, and, by extension, schools and school districts, will have five more opportunities to participate in regional Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program training.

The trainings are strategically offered geographically ensuring inclusivity and flexibility for educators throughout the state so they may register for any conservation professional development opportunity offered regardless of location. This approach enables educators from diverse backgrounds and regions to participate actively, fostering a collaborative environment for environmental education. Educators may also receive Continuing Education Units in accordance with state and district policies.

Future training locations include Gulf World Marine Park, Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve, SeaWorld Orlando and Bergeron Green Glades East Ranch.

Learn more about these opportunities at guyharveyfoundation.org.