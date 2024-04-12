Gov. DeSantis blasts Joe Biden after closure of so-called ‘gun show loophole’

Gov. Ron DeSantis has come out firing against President Joe Biden’s move to close the so-called “gun show loophole,” framing the executive action as a misrepresentation of the issue, an attack on Second Amendment rights to firearms, and certain to be struck down by the judiciary.
In St. Augustine, DeSantis said he expects the order to “be challenged immediately and … will end up getting nixed,” with the executive action being mere “window dressing” in lieu of legislative authorization.
“Let’s just be clear on these gun shows because you have these narratives and these talking points,” DeSantis said. “Every one of them must do a background check before they sell to you.”
The Governor said people like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “want to say if you give a rifle, like if someone gives his brother a rifle, that they have to do a background check before they could just loan that if they go hunting or something.
“And what they’re trying to do is really crimp the ability to exercise Second Amendment rights,” DeSantis added.
The President says his authority is rooted in 2022’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which “broadened the category of gun sellers required to become licensed dealers and run background checks,” per the White House, with an eye toward moving “the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation by clarifying the new Act.”
Biden acknowledged that his action skirts Congress in a statement Thursday, while purporting benefits of the move.
“I’ve spent hours with families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence. They all have the same message: ‘Do something.’ Today, my Administration is taking action to make sure fewer guns are sold without background checks,” Biden said.
“This is going to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons. And my Administration is going to continue to do everything we possibly can to save lives. Congress needs to finish the job and pass universal background checks legislation now.”
Per The Associated Press, the move is intended to “close a loophole that has allowed tens of thousands of guns to be sold every year by unlicensed dealers who do not perform background checks to ensure the potential buyer is not legally prohibited from having a firearm.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
5 comments
Dont Say FLA
April 12, 2024 at 11:41 am
Rhonda Dee DeSantis is predicting this order will be overturned by the courts.
Apparently Rhonda has confused Biden with themself.
Rhonda’s lawmaking is what’s always getting turned over.
LOL @ Legal Beagle Rhonda
Question and Answer
April 12, 2024 at 11:47 am
Question: Do you want to have places where hundreds if not thousands of firearms are for sale and felons can go buy as many as they can afford without any fear of being caught breaking the law buying gun(s) they are not legally entitled to own?
Answer
“Yes. Yes. I do. I do. That. You know. Like, I want THAT,” answered Florida’s lost little lame duck Governor who did not resign when he was supposed to resign. Because he’s “special.”
Phil Morton
April 12, 2024 at 11:48 am
Someone doing something about the epidemic of gun violence is a bad thing, according to DeSantis.
John L
April 12, 2024 at 12:10 pm
Lame duck Governor DUH Santis is the one who signed the open carry gun law in the middle of the night to hide it from the press and public because NOONE but the right wing nutjobs wanted this in Florida. Nobody is getting their guns taken away. The gunshow loophole should have been closed decades ago.
KathrynA
April 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm
This is so overdue and DeSantis complains as every major news station in Florida covers 10 minutes of gun violence and deaths each and every night happening in their area. People getting them at gun shows with no background checks has been horrid. Something has to be done–it’s where you worry even going to the mall or hospital or an angry driver can be the end as everyone has a gun and seems angry and ready to use it. Other than church, we no longer go to big events or festivals.