Marco Rubio predicts multifront war on Israel, blames ‘friction’ with U.S.

A Florida Senator is offering a chilling geopolitical warning regarding America’s staunchest ally in the Middle East, and blaming domestic politicians who equivocate between it and its mortal enemies.

In comments to Agudath Israel of America, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said that it was possible that Israel may face an attack on numerous fronts, one made possible by domestic elements that don’t cherish the special relationship between the U.S. and the government in Jerusalem.

“Any time there is friction in the U.S.-Israeli relationship, any time our political leaders decide that in order to appease some radical, left-wing, pro-Hamas element, they are going to create friction in the relationship with Israel, you are undermining the deterrence of Israel’s enemies,” Rubio said.

The Senator added that said friction is “perceived” by Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis as a green light for aggression, allowing them to say that they “can now do things to Israel, and America will not respond, not just directly, militarily, but America may not even be there to help Israel.”

With that scenario in mind, Rubio says a “moment” may “arrive where Israel faces a multipronged attack, not just by Iran, but by their agents in Syria and in Iraq, by the Houthis, by Hezbollah, all at once, perhaps in retribution for a recent strike, perhaps in a future conflict.”

“Iran is closer to coordinating that because they believe that they can do it, and that the U.S., because of our internal friction with regards to the U.S.-Israeli relationship, will not respond,” Rubio warned.

“That’s a very real threat, and I hope I’m wrong, but we may not see the end of next week without something like that happening. If it does, you will remember that that deterrence was lost and undermined by this desire to appease this radical element of a voting base.”

Despite a chill in the relationship between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dialogue continues. The Times of Israel reports the two leaders had what Biden called a “long conversation” on Wednesday. Biden wants more aid to the Palestinians and fewer civilian casualties, but Netanyahu is conducting actions against Hamas with scant worry about international opinion.