The Israeli military says Iran has launched drones at Israel that will take hours to arrive

The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.
The army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive. He said Israel was prepared. He spoke Saturday evening.
Israel has been on heightened alert since an airstrike last week killed two Iranian generals in Syria. Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge. Israel has not commented on that attack.
Commandos from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled from a helicopter onto an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel Saturday in the latest attack between the two countries.
The seizure followed a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including a senior Guard general.
Iran has promised to retaliate, and U.S. President Joe Biden cut short a weekend trip to his beach house in Delaware to return to the White House and monitor the situation. Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip has inflamed decade-old tensions in the Middle East, and any new attack threatens to escalate that conflict into a wider regional war.
___
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
6 comments
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 13, 2024 at 4:56 pm
Well now America,
Lets see what Dook 4 Brains 0bama tells No Brains 8iden to do.
Earl Pitts American
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 13, 2024 at 5:19 pm
Guessing the “Not 8iden Current Administration” is hopefull there are a few Nuke Tipped Drones.
How ya doing there 0bama?
Earl Pitts American
Impeach Biden
April 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm
Another pillar of the Joe Biden failed presidency. His absolute foreign policy debacles. Let’s see, the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Hamas invasion of Israel on October 6, and now this. No one, and I have said it for years now, no one fears Slo Joe.
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 13, 2024 at 5:34 pm
0bama likely has ordered “Slo Joe’s” handelers to “JUST LET SLO JOE SLEEP” (as 0bama previously stated “Slo Joe would €FF UP A Wet Dream”): BH0.
At this time it would be appropriate to pray because Isreal and America’s Sage Patriots DO NOT BEND OVER AND KISS OUR SWEET @55’s GOODBYE.
EPA
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 13, 2024 at 5:40 pm
We are talking about sending Florida and Texas State Guardsmen over to Iran to Kick their @55.
Because we cant count on our “Absent With-Out Leave” prostate cancer suffering Military Leader to do Anything Un-Woke.
EPA
Impeach Biden
April 13, 2024 at 5:44 pm
Where are my Tlaib, and Omar supporting Demos? Has the hologram awoken from his afternoon nap yet?