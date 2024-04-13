April 13, 2024
Rick Scott campaign rips Democrats for failure to stop ISIS-K

A.G. Gancarski

POND5-isis-flag-close-isolated-clipp
The Southern Border becomes a talking point in the Republican's re-election bid.

A Florida Senator running for re-election is using his campaign apparatus to weigh in on foreign policy.

Specifically, Rick Scott’s political operation wonders why Democrats aren’t doing more to stop the ISIS-K terror group.

For the uninitiated, the group of roughly 2,000 paramilitary fighters “aspires to establish a province in ISIS’s self-proclaimed caliphate by controlling territory in ‘the Khorasan,’ referring to Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan, Central Asia, and Iran,” per the Director of National Intelligence.

The splinter group “primarily fights against the Taliban in Afghanistan while seeking to discredit the governments of neighboring countries, promote sectarian violence, and exploit poor economic conditions and social divisions to attract members. The branch obtains funding from ISIS in Syria and sources in Afghanistan.”

Per an email from Scott’s political operation, worries aren’t about ISIS-K actions in Asia, but closer to home, with warnings of a “major attack on the U.S. after slipping in through the southern border” leading to a “possibility” of an attack on American soil, according to New York Post reporting.

“While our border is being invaded and the potential for a massive terror attack on U.S. soil grows, Florida Democrats’ radical Senate candidate remains silent on the crisis and threats posed to Floridians,” Scott’s campaign argues, though the Democrats have yet to formally nominate his opponent yet and won’t until August.

“The crisis at the southern border is life and death, and Joe Biden, the socialist Squad, and Congresswoman (Debbie) Mucarsel-Powell refuse to act. Individuals on the terror watch list are coming across our open border, and experts are warning a terror attack may be on the way. Biden and Rep. Mucarsel-Powell cannot continue to ignore the fears and the safety of the American people,” a campaign spokesperson adds.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American

    April 13, 2024 at 5:03 pm

    Good evening America,
    Democrats are the worst people on the planet and The Root Of All Evil. Which is why 68.31% of all Regestared Democrats are avoiding going to H€LL by Seceretly voting the Sage Trump/DeSantis POTUS/VPOTUS Ticket.
    Thank you so much my Besty Leftys. I knew if I was nice to you Dooks you would see THE SAGE LIGHT OF EARL’S WISDOM.
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    April 13, 2024 at 5:29 pm

    The most inept president since Jimmy Carter. No one fears or respects Joe Biden. Wake up you zombies. We are next with Isis K entering the US from the Southern Border.

    Reply

    • MH/Duuuval

      April 13, 2024 at 6:37 pm

      Perhaps Putin could offer some aid to the US since this group has a presence in Russian Asia.

      Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    April 13, 2024 at 6:10 pm

    Democrats also did not do enough to successfully prosecute medicare fraud during the Clinton administration and now we are stuck with this guy.

    Reply

