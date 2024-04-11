Universal Orlando shows off new hotels opening soon outside Epic Universe

Two new hotels outside Epic Universe are opening in early 2025 with 10,000-square-foot pools and sleek, modern lobbies, per an announcement video from Universal showing off the resorts’ amenities.

Universal Stella Nova Resort is set to open Jan. 21, with Universal Terra Luna Resort coming on Feb. 25.

The solar system-themed hotels contained 750 rooms each. Both have 10,000-square-foot pools with a hot tub and fire pit to host outdoor movies or games. The two hotels feature fitness centers, game rooms and each have 1,000-square-feet of multipurpose space for small gatherings.

Universe described the hotels as “luminous” and “ultramodern” at an affordable price.

Hotel rooms start out at $147 a night plus tax as long as guests say four or more nights, Universal said.

“Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, the alluring hotels place guests in the center of marvelous galaxies and diverse planetary elements for an experience unlike anywhere else in the universe,” Universal said.

From the twin resorts, Universal is offering free transportation to guests to reach Universal CityWalk and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida down the road.

Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna are opening the same year as Epic Universe, Universal’s third theme park gate that’s near the Orange County Convention Center.

Epic Universe doesn’t have an official opening date yet but the company has previously disclosed it’s on track to open by Summer 2025.

Universal also hasn’t released an opening date for the 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel built inside Epic Universe with its own dedicated entrance into the new park.

After years of silence, Universal Orlando officially started releasing details and images of what guests can expect in Epic Universe. The park will contain five lands based on popular franchises from Harry Potter, “How to Train Your Dragon,” Universal Monsters and more.