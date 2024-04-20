Bill Maher says Ron DeSantis was right about Disney sexualizing kids

A popular talk show host is embracing, albeit belatedly, the moralism behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ denunciations of the Walt Disney Company.
On Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the contrarian gabber strenuously made the case the DeSantis was right about Disney, but was pilloried simply because he was from the wrong political party.
The Florida Governor “was dismissed as a hick and a bigot” for pointing out issues at Disney, Maher said, posing the question “why would a kids content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon” that were highlighted in the recent “Quiet on Set” documentary.
“And the reason we find pedophiles in the Boy Scouts and the rectory and kids TV is that’s where the kids are. DeSantis wasn’t wrong but we’re so tribal. Now the left will overlook child (expletive deleted) if the guy from the wrong party calls it out,” Maher added.
As CNBC noted last year at the height of the DeSantis-Disney dustup, the Governor “accused Disney of advocating for the sexualization of children over its opposition” to parental rights in education legislation, while a pro-DeSantis PAC claimed there was “secret sexual content” in Disney films during the 2024 presidential campaign.
DeSantis appeared on Maher’s show last year when he was campaigning in California.
The appearance was most notable for mockery from the host to the candidate, including a remark about how DeSantis’ “cowboy boots and a suit” look didn’t exactly seem organic to Florida, saying DeSantis “campaigned for election deniers in 2022,” and suggesting the Governor was “trying to stop Black people from voting.”
He also said California Gov. Gavin Newsom was “taller and better looking” than DeSantis, and suggested the Floridian was on the show because he was desperate for earned media.
“If your campaign was going well, you wouldn’t be on this show,” Maher quipped, a seeming reference to the Governor’s penchant for friendly interviewers in recent years.
11 comments
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 20, 2024 at 11:09 am
There you have it America,
Another famous Lefty is going to “Seceretly” vote for Trump”. Bill took my Sage Advice and going forward its Bill’s choice if he chooses to tell his homer-testical friends and Dook 4 Brains co-workers that he “Voted Trump”
Everybody be sure to follow ME for additional “Life Coach” tactics on “HOW TO SURVIVE A CRUEL CRUEL WORLD”.
Earl Pitts “LIFE COACH” American
Speedy Gonzalez
April 20, 2024 at 11:13 am
Thanks for famous American Bill and Earl. SloPoke says we too secertly vote trump. SloPoke says it is safety for dooks not to kno speedy and sloPokes way to vote in USA.
Speedy
rick whitaker
April 20, 2024 at 11:30 am
EARL, YOU ARE MAKING YOURSELF A TARGET WITH THAT OVERT HISPANIC RACISM. KEEP IT UP AND WATCH YOUR BACK, A HARDCORE RACIST LIKE YOU HAS A PRECARIOUS ROAD AHEAD.
rick whitaker
April 20, 2024 at 11:27 am
EARL, bill mahr hates religion, i hate religion. you love religion, desantis loves religion. earl, let me give you a lesson you so desperately need as a self purported ” life Coach “. reverse all your beliefs and turn yourself upside-down. but since you are obviously uncoachable, go f yourself, that ought to work.
rick whitaker
April 20, 2024 at 11:48 am
EARL, you are so jealous of bill mahr. you are a second rate want-to-be, he had a successful career, you were a radio redneck on a redneck radio station, BIG difference. and he is successful comedian and social commentariat. he is a libertarian of sorts according to his words, so i don’t support him politically
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 20, 2024 at 12:11 pm
Excellant Triple Header fake leftist hater contrarian follow-up comentary.
Each and Every time you elevate NY, Earl Pitts American’s, Sage Comentarys Of Sage abd Great Wisdom.
Rick, my faithfull enployee, you are truley “The Wind Beneith My Wings” just like that song Conway sang.
Thanks again faithfull Rick,
Earl Pitts “Life Coach” American
LT
April 20, 2024 at 11:25 am
Bill Maher is just trying to make himself relevant again. Ratings are down for his show. Last week (4/12/2024) was the lowest ratings for his show since it came back after the writers’ strike.
Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American
April 20, 2024 at 12:25 pm
Actually, LT, My buddy Bill called me a week back crying like a baby as he finally became aware that his “Out of Control Dook 4 Brains Leftism, was going to make him spend eternity in H€LL.
So I, Earl Pitts “Life Coach” American put Bill on the Sage Path To Truth, Justice, & The American Way.
His recent anoucement of his Love and Support of Ron “THE RONALD” DeSantis is just Step 1in Bills Journey to Heaven.
Everyone should expect more Greatness from Bill in the near future.
And Oh BTW, I gave him my permission to go by “Bill “Pitts American” Maher if it helps him in his transition away from “Deadly Dook 4 Brains Leftism” to becoming his dream of “A Sage Patriot”.
Thank you Bill and thank you America,
Earl Pitts “Life Coach” American
ScienceBLVR
April 20, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Along with John Oliver, Maher is hilarious and most of the time, an equal opportunity satirist. Kind of reminds me of Zappa in that way. But make no mistake, Bill would certainly vote for both upcoming Florida amendments as a long time pothead and supporter of women’s rights. He has been ragging on liberals as of late, but he’s not voting for Trump.
Speedy Gonzalez
April 20, 2024 at 12:34 pm
Speedy and SloPoke going to Bills house to do yard work and car washin but real job be protect Bill from dooks. SG
Dont Say FLA
April 20, 2024 at 6:23 pm
Little kids work at Disney? It’s 8 year olds in the Mickey Mouse suits up at the theme park or on the cruise ship? Is that what Bill Maher thinks? Because that’s what the deal was at Nickelodeon. Kids worked there.
And Boy Scouts? That’s also kids putting themselves out there to be molested, participating in overnight camping trips.
For Rhonda’s claims to have any basis in reality, Disney would have to be molesting kids via streaming, somehow, or at theme parks the kids visit with their parents. I no comprendo how that would work. Somebody please explain.
Now if Disney wanted to molest carnies, sure. They are well positioned to molest all the carnies they want.