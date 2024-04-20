Bill Maher says Ron DeSantis was right about Disney sexualizing kids

A popular talk show host is embracing, albeit belatedly, the moralism behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ denunciations of the Walt Disney Company.

On Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the contrarian gabber strenuously made the case the DeSantis was right about Disney, but was pilloried simply because he was from the wrong political party.

The Florida Governor “was dismissed as a hick and a bigot” for pointing out issues at Disney, Maher said, posing the question “why would a kids content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon” that were highlighted in the recent “Quiet on Set” documentary.

“And the reason we find pedophiles in the Boy Scouts and the rectory and kids TV is that’s where the kids are. DeSantis wasn’t wrong but we’re so tribal. Now the left will overlook child (expletive deleted) if the guy from the wrong party calls it out,” Maher added.

As CNBC noted last year at the height of the DeSantis-Disney dustup, the Governor “accused Disney of advocating for the sexualization of children over its opposition” to parental rights in education legislation, while a pro-DeSantis PAC claimed there was “secret sexual content” in Disney films during the 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis appeared on Maher’s show last year when he was campaigning in California.

The appearance was most notable for mockery from the host to the candidate, including a remark about how DeSantis’ “cowboy boots and a suit” look didn’t exactly seem organic to Florida, saying DeSantis “campaigned for election deniers in 2022,” and suggesting the Governor was “trying to stop Black people from voting.”

He also said California Gov. Gavin Newsom was “taller and better looking” than DeSantis, and suggested the Floridian was on the show because he was desperate for earned media.

“If your campaign was going well, you wouldn’t be on this show,” Maher quipped, a seeming reference to the Governor’s penchant for friendly interviewers in recent years.