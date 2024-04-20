April 20, 2024
Puff, puff, pass? Florida Dems roll up a 4/20 promotion

A.G. GancarskiApril 20, 20243min4

FlaDems rolling papers
The papers are priced at more than $2 each, in what some may call an example of Bidenflation.

On marijuana’s high holiday, one of the state’s two major political parties is getting in on the act.

The Florida Democrats are offering a way for people to roll up loose-leaf cannabis, or presumably anything else that can be combusted, into some cleverly-branded rolling papers.

Members of their mailing list were greeted Saturday morning with a compelling come-on.

“Quick question: do you roll with Florida Dems? If you answered yes, then we’ve got news for you. We just rolled out new merch right in time for 4/20: FDP rolling papers!”

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to show your support for our party – get ready to roll with FDP today! Order 2 rolling papers for $4.20, get yours now before they run out,” the pitch concludes.

While the economics of spending more than $2 on a rolling paper might smack of more evidence of so-called “Bidenflation,” the pungent promotion should appeal to lovers of sativas, indicas, and hybrids alike.

Caveats apply, of course, including that any cannabis enthusiast won’t be “rolling” with Nikki Fried and her party on April 20.

“Orders ship within ten days,” the Democrats note, meaning that it’s more likely smokers and tokers will be rolling it up closer to May Day than today.

The promotion is timely, in that Florida has a cannabis legalization amendment on November’s ballot, a measure opposed by many Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“That would be put in the constitution. So someone walking by an elementary school just sitting there toking up that’s somehow okay?” DeSantis told reporters at an event in Miami. “How is that good for the state of Florida?”

While the amendment actually allows legislators to craft guidelines for cannabis consumption, DeSantis nonetheless continues to prosecute his case against what he calls the “stench” of the herb.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Hung Wiil

    April 20, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    Gun ownership is in the Florida Constitution and the US Constitution, but states can prohibit guns in a school zone.

    With the ratification of Amendment 3, this wouldn’t prohibit laws that regulate where marijuana can be consumed. You can’t smoke cigarettes at Denny’s, now DeSantis is telling us they are going to be tokin and smokin near the kindergarteners? Go back to your stinky poo argument, Governor, with all due respect, opposition to this is intellectually bankrupt.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 20, 2024 at 3:37 pm

    Next year in 2025, 4/20 happens to fall on Easter. Rather, Easter happens to fall on 4/20. Easter’s the inconsistent one, after all. 4/20 is always 4/20. Easter is umm whenever.

    Regardless, on 4/20/2025 I would like to see the death certificate. Trump needs to produce the death certificate that declared Jesus to be dead.

    Without the death certificate, Easter is a nothing but a hoax which means the whole religion that believes the zombie story is also a hoax. Hoax! Hoax! Hoax!

    Reply

    • David Snellgrove

      April 20, 2024 at 6:14 pm

      I have to say that the ones of us that believe that Jesus died and was risen on the third day might be in for a rude awakening but at least we’re safe if it’s true. If it’s not true that Jesus died and Rose on the third day then I guess we don’t have to worry about anything we’ll just cease to exist I believe I want to be safe

      Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    April 20, 2024 at 4:13 pm

    4:20 PM, 4/20/2024

    PUFF , PUFF, PUFF

    Tax it and keep it from minors, or continue to waste criminal justice resources. These are Dee’s choice, if the referendum passes.

    Whether the referendum passes or not, the folk will still smoke IF THEY CHOOSE.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

