Alyssa Gay jumps into race for HD 72

Bradenton Republican Alyssa Gay became the third candidate to file for a suddenly open Manatee House seat.

The AG Creative founder filed to succeed state Rep. Tommy Gregory in House District 72.

“As a Manatee County native and small business owner, I understand the issues that my neighbors and I face on a daily basis,” Gay said. “Skyrocketing prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump are forcing hardworking Floridians to make difficult choices.

“I’m running for Florida House District 72, to give you a voice in Tallahassee that will ask the tough questions and hold special interests accountable. I will be attacking out of control cost-of-living increases and the housing and insurance affordability crisis issue by issue to ensure that Florida remains the number one place where people not only want to live, but will thrive.”

The marketing professional is the third Republican to file. Kimley-Horn shareholder Bill Conerly and Manatee County School Board member Rich Tatem already announced.

The seat opened up after the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota picked Gregory, a Lakewood Ranch Republican, as its new president.

Gay, herself a graduate of SCF and later the University of Florida, has been active in local organizations including North River Care Pregnancy Center and Realize Bradenton. She has quickly established herself as a prominent marketing professional in the Sarasota-Bradenton area.

“I care deeply about our community and the people who make it great. Your input in the process will be invaluable and, as your next Representative, I promise to always be available to listen to your concerns,” Gay said. “It starts with listening, but it ends with action. I’m a problem solver with a proven track record of success in business and I have been heavily involved in local community causes. From championing conservative values to prioritizing affordable housing and workforce excellence, I am dedicated to implementing constitutional, common sense policies that ensure Floridians have a bright future ahead.”

She unrolled some local endorsements, including from Jason Osborne, vice president of Commercial Lending at BankOZK.

“Alyssa works passionately and tirelessly to create results for local organizations and businesses through her company, and I am confident that she will apply that same work ethic and vigor to bring the results we need here in District 72,” Osborne said.

HD 72 covers east Manatee County.