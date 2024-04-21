Two Republicans, one Democrat in Florida’s House delegation say ‘no’ to Israeli military aid

Among Florida Representatives, opposition to Israeli aid puts one of the hardest-right members of Congress on the same side as the state’s Democratic Representative with the highest ratings from progressive organizations.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach stood alone among any Florida members of the House in voting against all of the foreign aid packages that moved Saturday. But freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost of Orlando stood with Gaetz and Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Winter Haven as the only Democratic Florida Representative to vote against the $17 billion package slated for Israel and $9 billion in humanitarian aid to Gaza and elsewhere.

Frost raised the alarm that the United States is enabling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloodshed to continue.

“I cannot in good conscience support a bill that will send offensive aid to support Netanyahu’s war at a time where over a million people are on the brink of famine, the hostages remain in danger, and tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed, while there has been no indication that a change in course is near,” Frost said in a prepared statement his office released.

In addition to Gaetz and Mills, 12 other Republican votes from Florida were against the $60 billion in aid to Ukraine: Reps. Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach, Gus Bilirakis of Palm Harbor, Kat Cammack of Gainesville, Byron Donalds of Naples, Scott Franklin of Lakeland, Laurel Lee of Thonotosassa, Anna Paulina Luna of St. Petersburg, Brian Mast of Stuart, Bill Posey of Rockledge, Greg Steube of Sarasota, Michael Waltz of Palm Coast and Daniel Webster of Clermont.

No Florida Democratic Representative voted against it.

The passage of Ukrainian aid—with congressional supporters waving Ukrainian flags—had Waltz and Cammack agreeing on X that legislation prohibiting the display of foreign nations’ flags is necessary.

Mills called the aid packages’ passing “a sad day” and also declared on X that there was “Nothing isolationary about putting America First,” responding to those who said the vote was isolationist.

The passage of Ukrainian aid — with supporters waving Ukrainian flags — had Waltz and Cammack agreeing on X that Congress needs to pass legislation prohibiting the display of foreign nations’ flags.

Mills also raged on X, posting soon after the vote, “Nothing isolationary about putting America First.”

Weston Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz applauded opening the floodgates of foreign aid that came after what she called “a dangerous, needless delay.”

“With this critical aid, Ukraine can better meet (Vladimir) Putin’s merciless aggression,” said the statement from her office. “Israel can defend its people against relentless assaults from Hamas and Iran’s other proxies. And Taiwan can stand up to an antagonistic China, all while ushering humanitarian aid to vulnerable, desperate people in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti, and other global hotspots.”

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson said Saturday’s action took much too long.

“Today, it was Democrats who chose to stand with democracy, stand with freedom, and stand with our allies, and stand for civilians in need,” the Hollywood Democrat said, according to a release from her office. “This is a pivotal moment on the world stage, and the United States must uphold our leadership on the world stage.”