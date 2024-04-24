April 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Disgraced Jacksonville teacher faces prison term of up to 40 years for grooming

A.G. GancarskiApril 24, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ahead of hurricane season, Gov. DeSantis signs legislation to boost home hardening program

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Democrats, Nikki Fried seek to swat down accusations of favoritism

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis castigates Katie Hobbs for veto of Arizona squatter measure

Gavel
The 65-year-old 'rubbed (a student's) thighs and leaned in to kiss her multiple times' during a private singing lesson.

A former teacher at a Jacksonville arts school could be in prison for decades for misdeeds in the classroom.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced that Jeffrey Clayton, formerly of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, “has pleaded guilty to the court to two Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures; Indecent, Lewd, or Lascivious Touching of Certain Minors; and Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communications Device, all related to his job as a high school teacher.”

The 65-year-old could go to prison for up to 40 years, or as few as three years. His fate will be finalized at a June sentencing hearing officiated by Judge Tatiana Salvador.

Per the State Attorney’s Office (SAO), in March 2023, a then-16-year-old student had a “one-on-one singing lesson” with Clayton, where the teacher “sat next to the student and professed his romantic feelings for her before he rubbed her thighs and leaned in to kiss her multiple times.”

“The victim confided in a friend about the incident, which led to a Department of Children and Families representative and Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy visit to the student’s home, which then alerted the victim’s parents. The Duval County School Board Police then became involved,” the SAO notes.

Police set up a “controlled call” between the perpetrator and the victim later that month, where he further incriminated himself regarding the classroom incident and detailed “future romantic gestures he wanted to pursue.”

The victim provided police text messages, and other female students detailed their own interactions with him. Some of them will provide impact statements ahead of sentencing.

The plea deal comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the high school, the school district, and even the Jacksonville Mayor’s Office, with Sen. Clay Yarborough leading the charge for transparency regarding an investigation of actions perpetrated by Clayton and others.

While Jacksonville’s Office of General Counsel commissioned an investigation via a private law firm, a representative of Mayor Donna Deegan has said that report, funded by taxpayers, will not be released to the public given ongoing litigation.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFloridians receive commutation, clemency from Joe Biden

next‘A staunch advocate’: Latino Victory Fund endorses Lucia Báez-Geller for Congress

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 24, 2024 at 10:49 am

    More and more I think people get to an advanced age where they figure the consequences either don’t matter or, perhaps, might improve their situation. They’re too old for prison to be a real deterrent. This is why we shouldn’t have Presidents as old as the current guy or the last guy. Neither is young enough to care about their own future. We can only hope they care about their legacy. The last guy, unfortunately, clearly does not care about his legacy. Let us pray, “May he never be the next guy.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories