Florida police union endorses Nick Primrose in HD 18

The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is throwing support behind Nick Primrose in the open House District 18 race.

Primrose is a former attorney for Govs. Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, lending plenty of credibility to hit GOP bona fides as he contends for the seat. Now, he also has support from law enforcement.

“With this endorsement, the Florida PBA firmly believes that Nick Primrose’s platform and values align with our mission of protecting and serving the communities of our great state. We will actively encourage our members, their families, friends, and all citizens within District 18 who value public safety and respect the sacrifices of our law enforcement officers to cast their votes in support of Nick Primrose’s candidacy,” said John Kazanjian, President of Florida PBA.

“His dedication to ensuring the well-being and security of our communities is commendable, and we are confident that he will be a strong advocate for law enforcement in the Florida House of Representatives. We thank him for his commitment to making our communities safer and for his willingness to serve the people of Florida. We look forward to working alongside him in the pursuit of a more secure and prosperous future for all Floridians.”

Primrose thanked the group for backing his campaign in a prepared statement.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the endorsement from the Florida Police Benevolent Association and to have the support of the people that keep our state safe. I am committed to standing with the PBA and our brave men and women in blue to ensure we’re delivering comprehensive benefits throughout and beyond their service and giving them the tools necessary to perform their duties in an effective manner,” Primrose said.

“When our officers boldly commit all aspects of their life to the duty of serving their community, it is imperative that we provide safeguards not just for the officers but their families as well, including extending Marsy’s Law protections. I am committed to making change for these brave men and women and to fighting for a safer Florida.”

St. Johns Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who currently represents HD 18, is facing term limits.

So far, Primrose’s only opposition for the seat is fellow Republican Kim Kendall. If no other candidates qualify, that would mean the Aug. 20 GOP Primary will be open to all voters.

Primrose is heavily outraising Kendall. He has added just under $225,000 through his campaign account through the end of March. Kendall, meanwhile, brought in just over $56,000 in outside donations and added in a $50,000 loan to her campaign.

But Primrose also has a political committee, Friends of Nick Primrose. He has raised another $85,000 through that PC.