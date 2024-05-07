Vinoy Club welcomes new Golf and Club GM

The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club is saying goodbye to a member of its senior leadership, and welcoming a fresh face to continue his work.

Chris Jones, the Golf and Club Operations General Manager, and his wife, Connie, have made the decision to relocate to Wisconsin to be closer to family, a decision that left the Vinoy family with a heavy heart. But like all ending chapters, new ones begin.

As the Vinoy leadership team wishes the Joneses well, they also welcome Chris Major as Jones’ successor. Major will assume leadership over all operations at Snell Isle, including golf grounds, golf, Clark’s Snack Bar, the Vinoy Club Grill, the Vinoy Club, marina, recreation, tennis and spa.

While Jones has big shoes to fill, it seems Major has the feet to fill them. He comes to the Vinoy Club after working in leadership roles at esteemed resorts, such as Marriott’s Mountain Shadows Resort in Arizona and JW Marco Island Beach Resort in Southwest Florida. At the latter, he served as Golf General Manager, overseeing club and golf operations with 500 golf and 175 social memberships.

Most recently, Major was a top leader at Black Diamond Ranch, an elite 1,200-acre private gate golf community in Lecanto.

“With an impressive track record of driving revenue, profit, and ensuring employee, member, and guest satisfaction, Chris embodies our commitment to excellence at The Vinoy,” General Manager Vanessa Williams wrote in an announcement to members. “His appointment signals our renewed dedication to unparalleled service, best-in-class offerings, and the ongoing cultivation of top talent in the industry.”

Williams also offered kind parting words to Jones, describing him as having “infectious energy and ability to illuminate any space, whether it be a room or on a golf course.”

The Vinoy Club is a full-service club featuring an 18-hole golf course, resort-style pool and splash pad, tennis courts, dining and more.