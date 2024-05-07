May 7, 2024
Florida retailers urge state consumers to spend locally on Mother’s Day
Florida Retail Federation urges spending on Mother's Day stay in Sunshine State.

Basket with gifts for Mother's Day on table
Some 74% of consumers say they'll get greeting cards or flowers for mom.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and Florida retailers are calling on residents to get their presents for mom in the Sunshine State.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is projecting that Americans will spend $33.5 billion this year on gifts for mom for her special day on May 12. While that’s a lot of money, the NRF said that estimate is slightly lower than the 2023 figure of $35.7 billion spent on Mother’s Day.

An NRF annual consumer survey found that about 84% of Americans plan to buy some gifts or planned celebration items on Mother’s Day this year. That accounts for about $254.04 being spent by each consumer.

Still, the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is urging state residents to keep their focus on local spending when it comes to spending on mom.

“Florida families are gearing up to show their love and appreciation for the mother figures in their lives,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the FRF. “Whether you shower her with flowers, greeting cards or a special outing, our Florida retailers are ready to make sure you find the perfect gift when you ‘Find It In Florida’ this Mother’s Day.”

Find It In Florida is an ongoing public awareness campaign by the FRF to drive state consumers to local retailers.

Traditional ways to honor mom remain the most popular purchases among Americans, according to the NRF survey. Flowers and greeting cards equally remain the most common gifts. About 74% of respondents each said they’re getting cards or flowers for their mother. Another 59% said they’re planning a special outing for their mom and family.

“Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the women who play a meaningful role in our lives,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers know the significant importance of this day and are ready to help their customers with a wide selection of meaningful gifts for loved ones to show their appreciation.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

