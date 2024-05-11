Could FAMU, FSU sports teams be impacted by recent storm?

Friday’s storms that ripped through Tallahassee may impact some college sports in the area.

Dick Howser Stadium, the home of Florida State University (FSU) baseball, took the brunt of the damage among athletic facilities. The storm knocked over the right field foul pole and much of the 30-foot-tall chain link fence in right field. Several trees were broken off at the trunk in the area.

The Seminoles were playing a road series at Pittsburgh this weekend. No word on whether the Noles’ next home series, May 16-18 against Georgia Tech, will be impacted by the damage. FSU is also expected to host an NCAA regional beginning May 31.

Florida State’s softball team does not have another home game on the schedule, but the Seminoles are expected to host an NCAA regional starting May 16.

According to the school’s emergency alert system, FSU will remain closed through at least Saturday “as the university is still without power and continues to assess and clean up damage from this morning’s severe weather.”

According to the alert, “FSU hopes to resume normal operations on Monday, May 13.”

At Florida A&M University (FAMU), the school closed on Friday and instructed all nonessential employees to work from home. No timeline was given for a return to campus.

The FAMU baseball team was in Montgomery, Alabama, for a series against Alabama State. The Rattlers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee for a three-game series against Mississippi Valley State starting Thursday.