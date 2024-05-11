May 11, 2024
Could FAMU, FSU sports teams be impacted by recent storm?

Cole PepperMay 11, 2024

fsu baseball
Florida State and FAMU are still assessing the storm damage, impact.

Friday’s storms that ripped through Tallahassee may impact some college sports in the area.

Dick Howser Stadium, the home of Florida State University (FSU) baseball, took the brunt of the damage among athletic facilities. The storm knocked over the right field foul pole and much of the 30-foot-tall chain link fence in right field. Several trees were broken off at the trunk in the area.

The Seminoles were playing a road series at Pittsburgh this weekend. No word on whether the Noles’ next home series, May 16-18 against Georgia Tech, will be impacted by the damage. FSU is also expected to host an NCAA regional beginning May 31.

Florida State’s softball team does not have another home game on the schedule, but the Seminoles are expected to host an NCAA regional starting May 16.

According to the school’s emergency alert system, FSU will remain closed through at least Saturday “as the university is still without power and continues to assess and clean up damage from this morning’s severe weather.”

According to the alert, “FSU hopes to resume normal operations on Monday, May 13.”

At Florida A&M University (FAMU), the school closed on Friday and instructed all nonessential employees to work from home. No timeline was given for a return to campus.

The FAMU baseball team was in Montgomery, Alabama, for a series against Alabama State. The Rattlers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee for a three-game series against Mississippi Valley State starting Thursday.

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 11, 2024 at 10:51 am

    What storm? The Tsunami of Tears from Rhonda about how bad college sports are these days in Florida because no college kid with options would choose Florida for college?

