May 11, 2024
New law allows nurses and physician assistants to order Medicaid home health
Nurse sitting on a hospital bed next to an older woman helping hands, care for the elderly concept

Nurse sitting on a hospital bed next to an older woman helping h
The bill passed the Senate and House unanimously.

Some flexibility is afforded Florida’s Medicaid population and those medical professionals who  serve them now, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 935 into law Friday.

The bill, originally introduced by Democratic Rep. Gallop Franklin of HD 8 in North Florida, permits Medicaid to pay for home health services ordered by advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants starting July 1.

These include equipment and appliances as well as home health visits, nursing and home health aide services.

Flexibility from the federal government to do this is relatively new, created by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. Former President Donald Trump signed the far-reaching legislation in response to that year’s pandemic.

Some conditions apply to the new permission. The APRN or PA must have examined the patient no more than 30 days before signing the requisition, and must use their national provider identifier, Medicaid identification number, or medical practitioner license number when prescribing the services and on authorization and reimbursement claims.

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

