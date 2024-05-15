May 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Gray RohrerMay 15, 20243min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Turkey list: Flagler emergency shelter project slapped with Florida TaxWatch ‘Budget Turkey’ label

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Long shot presidential candidate Cornel West to speak to Florida Association of Counties

HeadlinesSW Florida

Turkey list: Cape Coral EOC expansion among sprinkle list items flagged by Florida TaxWatch

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida TaxWatch finds $855M in budget ‘turkeys’

calabro
'Any sheepishness about attempting to ‘bring home the bacon’ seems to have disappeared.'

It’s turkey season in Tallahassee, and the turkeys are thriving.

This year, Florida TaxWatch, a taxpayer watchdog group, found 450 budget projects totaling $854.6 million they deem to be “turkeys” — more commonly known as pork barrel spending or member projects. That’s a 43% increase over last year, when the group found $598.7 million in turkeys.

The overall budget this year is $117.5 billion. Lawmakers have yet to formally send the budget (HB 5001) to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“When considering the budget, we strongly encourage Gov. DeSantis to assess each project we flagged — Turkey or otherwise — and determine whether its funding is counter to good budgeting practices; it addresses a core state government function; and/or it was selected through a fair process that promotes the best interests of taxpaying citizens across the state,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said in a prepared statement.

TaxWatch defines a project as a “turkey” if it avoids the regular budget process for member projects; is funded ahead of other projects with greater need; is inserted into the budget during negotiations with the House and Senate, and wasn’t included in the budget of either chamber initially; the item was zeroed out in the negotiations but later reinserted, usually in the “sprinkle list”; or if it is funded from an improper trust fund, is duplicative or based on legislation that didn’t pass.

TaxWatch stresses that its turkey list isn’t a judgment on the worthiness of each project, but meant to bring transparency and oversight to the state budget process. But the report also criticizes the “explosion” in member projects, despite attempts in 2017 to bring more transparency to the process surrounding them under then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

“Member projects have always been important to legislators, but their proliferation has changed attitudes towards them,” the report states. “Any sheepishness about attempting to ‘bring home the bacon’ seems to have disappeared. The formal processes for requesting member projects that the Legislature created may have contributed to that, even if they have improved transparency.”

The largest portion of the turkeys were the 281 water projects worth $410.3 million the TaxWatch report says didn’t go through the Department of Environmental Protection’s competitive grant program, which “helps ensure that the best projects are awarded funding under a coordinated, statewide framework and promote state goals and priorities.”

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Latvala backs Chris Scherer to be next colleague on Pinellas County Commission

nextTurkey list: Florida TaxWatch raises concern over $5M in Orlando Holocaust museum funding

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 15, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    The real Turkey List of Florida is

    Ron Dee DeSantis
    Donald J Trump
    Rudolph Guiliani
    Cucker Tarlson
    …you get the idea…

    Reply

  • Just Me

    May 15, 2024 at 12:24 pm

    Working part-time, I earn more than $13,000 per month. I kept hearing how much money people could make online, so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true, and it completely altered my life… This is what I do; you can learn more about it by visiting the website listed below.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories