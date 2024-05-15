May 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bob Iger says Disney shouldn’t be stressed out by Universal’s Epic Universe

Gabrielle RussonMay 15, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Billy Woods: Nobody works harder, cares more about keeping your family and our community safe than Rick Scott

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Dems warn voters to check status after U.S. House candidate deactivated from voter rolls

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Gulf Breeze News publisher files to challenge Don Gaetz in SD 1

Screenshot 2024-05-15 at 9.01.18 AM
Disney's CEO Bob Iger spoke Wednesday at an investor conference.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger isn’t losing sleep at night with its biggest competitor building a multibillion-dollar resort down the road in Orlando.

Iger was asked about Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe and what it means for Disney during an investor conference.

“We’ve had competition from them for a long time. I’m mindful of what they’re doing, but I’m confident. I like our hand. I’m confident in what we built and I’m confident we will continue to build,” Iger said. “It’s not something that should be distracting to us or anxiety-provoking.”

Iger spoke about Universal, Disney+, the company’s reorganization and other topics during a candid discussion at MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.

On Tuesday, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts was interviewed at the same conference and vowed Epic Universe will “redefine the park experience” when it opens in 2025.

In Disney’s answer to Epic Universe, Iger pointed to attractions Disney World has opened in recent years, like its Star Wars-themed land and Guardians of the Galaxy coaster. More rides are coming, as Iger previously pledged to spend $60 billion over the next 10 years.

“We haven’t announced specifics yet, but we’re looking at a few of those parks to place some pretty big bets on,” Iger said Wednesday.

Iger said the company had record-breaking attendance at all of its theme parks, except Disney World which he added “was still strong.”

Iger also talked about the company’s challenges when he was asked if Disney’s famous storytelling was as strong today because of the changing culture or technology. The company, which turned 100 years old, has dealt with several Hollywood failures and huge losses for its Disney+ streaming service.

“I think as we got into the streaming business in a very, very aggressive way, we tried to tell too many stories. Basically, we invested too much, way ahead of possible returns. It’s what led to streaming ending up as a $4 billion loss,” Iger said. “Spending more that resulted in volume and not quality turned out to be a mistake.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody 'grateful' after Jacksonville Medicaid fraud arrests

nextGov. DeSantis signs legislation to crackdown on China, forced labor, wind turbines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories