May 17, 2024
Florida’s new unemployment claims increase for the first time in weeks

Drew Dixon

Conceptual business photo is showing printed tex unemployment claim
First-time unemployment claims went down across the U.S.

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) figures show Florida’s weekly first-time unemployment claims for the last seven-day period went up, reversing a recent trend of declining filings in the state.

There were 7,051 initial jobless insurance claims for the week ending May 11 in the Sunshine State. That’s an increase from the previous week’s figure of 5,893, according to seasonally unadjusted numbers released this week.

That’s the first increase in first-time unemployment claims in several weeks, and the first time that initial jobless claims have exceeded 7,000 in Florida in months.

The Florida figure contrasts with the number of national first-time unemployment claims last week, which totaled 196,725 in seasonally unadjusted numbers. That’s a decrease of 6.3% nationally over the previous week.

It’s also a complete reversal for figures compared to last week, when Florida had a notable decline in first time-jobless claims at the same time that there was a 10.4% increase in that category across the U.S..

Florida’s initial unemployment claims had been steadily declining for much of this year. The March total unemployment rate for Florida had held relatively steady, when there was only a 0.1% uptick in the jobless rate compared to February.

The complete April unemployment rate report is scheduled to be released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 17, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Tourist trap seasonal hires are full up. Back to the regular disastrous employment reports keeping in line the falling and falling real estate reports.

    All the MAGAs who are going to move to Florida already did. And now that they did, nobody else gonna other than maybe the Chinese who don’t know Florida became a rat trap over the last 4 years..

    Reply

