Byron Donalds won’t ‘break news’ about potential Governor run

A member of Congress from South Florida is being coy with national media about his 2026 plans.
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is telling Fox Business viewers that he’s not ready to make any announcements about whether he wants to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis in two years.
“You’re trying to have me break news,” said Donalds to host Stuart Varney when asked about gubernatorial intentions if he’s not on the presidential ticket.
“I’m not going to break any news right now. We’re focused on 2024, making sure Donald Trump goes back to the White House to be the 47th President of the United States.”
The context of the question: At a recent New York City fundraiser, Trump suggested Donalds might be a good fit, saying that if he ran for Governor, he’d have “many friends in the race.”
Donalds previously said he would accept an invitation to be Trump’s running mate. Other Trump allies from Florida have been asked about what opportunities the former President’s ascent to the White House would open up for them, and they’ve all dodged the question in various ways, putting the focus on the election itself.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has repeatedly downplayed his chances to be on the ticket, insisting the former President alone knows what ultimately will happen.
U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, when asked this week if he’d accept VP or Secretary of Defense, insisted he wasn’t “measuring curtains” for a White House job.
Polling has been conducted with Donalds’ name. One survey that omitted Attorney General Ashley Moody and First Lady Casey DeSantis showed him ahead of other potential candidates, but a poll including an expanded field of choices found him with single digit support.
However, a Trump endorsement would bolster any active candidate’s chances, as DeSantis can attest given what happened six years ago.
5 comments
Impeach Biden
May 17, 2024 at 10:23 am
He would be an excellent Governor. Now of course Dick Whitaker will label him an Uncle Tom.
Dont Say FLA
May 17, 2024 at 10:29 am
Yet again, IBS, you are THE only one using that pejorative nickname for Byron Donalds.
I’m starting to realize your accusations can be taken as confessions like with G0P politicians and their accusations.
The real issue with Byron is that he’s running MAGA but are Florida’s MAGAs really ready to vote a black dude into the Governor’s mansion?
Despite MAGA’s big talk about not being racists, I am not so sure they’re ready to fully commit when the chips hit the road on election day, ’cause talking ain’t walking and the MAGAs are just a bunch of [if Heathers and Karens had babies]
Impeach Biden
May 17, 2024 at 10:34 am
There it is Don’t Say with Repubs are racist. Donalds district is Naples, which is very affluent and predominantly white. All those “white devils” put him in office. Now go find another conspiracy Don’t Say.
Dont Say FLA
May 17, 2024 at 12:03 pm
Welllllllll IBS, you the one who keeps saying “Uncle Tom” about Representative Donalds. You are the ONLY one saying that.
As you say, Naples is affluent which means educated. There’s a lot less racism among the educated no matter what color they or anybody else is.
But Governor of Florida is a statewide election, including all Florida voters. If Naples decided the Gov, Byron would have a good shot at it. Statewide, however, we shall see.
rick whitaker
May 17, 2024 at 12:27 pm
HOWLER MONKEY, i have never ever used the words you used about donalds. as i suspected, it seems you are a racist but don’t have the guts to admit it. ii don’t use racist labels like i have seen you use more than once. what a punk you are. i know being a 15 year old girl is hard in today’s world. BTW, only my friends call me dick, you are not my friend.