Byron Donalds won’t ‘break news’ about potential Governor run

A member of Congress from South Florida is being coy with national media about his 2026 plans.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is telling Fox Business viewers that he’s not ready to make any announcements about whether he wants to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis in two years.

“You’re trying to have me break news,” said Donalds to host Stuart Varney when asked about gubernatorial intentions if he’s not on the presidential ticket.

“I’m not going to break any news right now. We’re focused on 2024, making sure Donald Trump goes back to the White House to be the 47th President of the United States.”

The context of the question: At a recent New York City fundraiser, Trump suggested Donalds might be a good fit, saying that if he ran for Governor, he’d have “many friends in the race.”

Donalds previously said he would accept an invitation to be Trump’s running mate. Other Trump allies from Florida have been asked about what opportunities the former President’s ascent to the White House would open up for them, and they’ve all dodged the question in various ways, putting the focus on the election itself.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has repeatedly downplayed his chances to be on the ticket, insisting the former President alone knows what ultimately will happen.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, when asked this week if he’d accept VP or Secretary of Defense, insisted he wasn’t “measuring curtains” for a White House job.

Polling has been conducted with Donalds’ name. One survey that omitted Attorney General Ashley Moody and First Lady Casey DeSantis showed him ahead of other potential candidates, but a poll including an expanded field of choices found him with single digit support.

However, a Trump endorsement would bolster any active candidate’s chances, as DeSantis can attest given what happened six years ago.