Rick Scott blames China for campus protests

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign is spotlighting reporting that shows a nefarious foreign link to the ongoing unrest on college campuses amid Israel’s current war.

“This report shows us that Communist China and other adversaries are able to manipulate Democrats’ policy decisions by funding social unrest and public protests,” Scott said.

“It’s not surprising, Communist China will do anything to try to disrupt our way of life. The scary part is that their manipulation tactics are working, and Joe Biden and the Democrats are caving to the pro-Hamas terrorists. That should terrify every American.”

Buttressing the Naples Republican’s assertion, the campaign is showcasing a Fox News report: “Chinese Communist Party-linked network behind ‘well-funded’ anti-Israel campus protests, group says.”

That group is called the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI). The report, entitled “Contagious Disruption: How CCP Influence and Radical Ideologies Threaten Critical Infrastructure and Campuses Across the United States,” offers an analysis of “the activities and foreign connections of the Shut It Down for Palestine (SID4P) movement since its formation in October 2023.”

NCRI contends that the effort is using the conflict in Israel as a way of “inciting unrest throughout the summer of 2024 and in the leadup to the U.S. Presidential election,” via “a revolutionary, anti-government, and anti-capitalist agenda, with the leading organizations serving as versatile tools for foreign entities hostile to the U.S. The methods of these organizations exacerbate societal tensions, polarize the younger generation, and appear to seek the destabilization of American institutions.”

Groups linked to the larger effort by NCRI include The People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition International People’s Assembly, Al Awda NY, National Students for Justice in Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement, and the Palestinian American Community Center NJ.

NCRI links the funding to Neville Roy Singham, described in the report as a “known conduit for CCP global influence.”