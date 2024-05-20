May 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matthew Montavon launches website to track Greg Steube votes and statements

Jacob OglesMay 20, 20244min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott raise FEMA funding concerns

HeadlinesJax

Matt Carlucci backs Donna Deegan’s Jacksonville Jaguars stadium deal

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

‘The Apprentice,’ about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes

Matthew Montavon steube
The Sarasota Democrat spotlights controversial statements about defunding investigations of Donald Trump.

One of U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s Democratic challengers has started a tracking effort on the Republican incumbent’s actions and votes.

Sarasota Democrat Matthew Montavon launched Steube Watch, a campaign to “bring attention to prejudicial actions of our Congressman.” Montavon said the information gleaned will appear on his campaign website.

“I will work for the people on election integrity and voter access, the environment, energy efficiency and women’s right to choose,” Montavon said.

“I have dedicated my career to making organizations work better through service and management. I am the candidate for common sense and common ground.”

The tracking includes controversial votes against infrastructure spending and green energy and notes Steube’s support of restrictions on abortion.

But Montavon also suggested that Steube’s recent statements about a Special Counsel investigation of former President Donald Trump cross a line.

Steube recently discussed the case in an interview with Newsmax.

“Hey, you don’t like Jack Smith’s investigation or the way that the FBI is handling spying on American citizens without a warrant? Cut their funding, do away with their funding,” Steube said. “You don’t like what the Department of Energy is doing in going after the domestic production of oil and gas? Cut their funding.”

Montavon said such a tactic by a Republican Congress would undermine the independence of the judicial system.

“Putting aside his outrageously loaded political statement, you cannot cut funding for the Justice Department because you don’t like the work,” Montavon said.

“Steube should understand the Justice Department should be independent and free from political interference. Steube should also understand that oil and gas, and the carbon they produce, are destroying our planet, and creating more powerful hurricanes and floods here in Florida, destroying the lives of his constituents and driving up insurance costs. Sadly, that’s the kind of representation we now have in Washington.”

Montavon is one of two Democrats who filed for the chance to compete against Steube in Florida’s 17th Congressional District. He faces Nokomis Democrat Manny Lopez in an Aug. 20 Democratic Primary.

Steube remains the favorite regardless. He last won re-election in 2022 with almost 64% of the vote over Democrat Andrea Doria Kale.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Carlucci backs Donna Deegan's Jacksonville Jaguars stadium deal

nextMarco Rubio, Rick Scott raise FEMA funding concerns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories