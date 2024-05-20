Matt Carlucci backs Donna Deegan’s Jacksonville Jaguars stadium deal

NFL teams in Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City and everywhere else with stadium issues might wish they had Jacksonville’s government and leadership, as momentum continues for the renovations to the Jaguars’ home lair.

At large City Council member Matt Carlucci is the latest political figurey to fall in behind Mayor Donna Deegan’s renovation project, slated to cost Duval County taxpayers $925 million, between $625 million for the renovation, $150 million for deferred maintenance and $150 million for a “community benefit agreement.”

“I strongly believe this proposal is not just about renovating a stadium; it’s about investing in the future of Jacksonville,” Carlucci said.

If we are to make such a significant investment in our stadium, it would be a missed opportunity not to include a package that positively impacts our entire community county-wide, funding homelessness solutions, public parks and youth sports programming, affordable housing, and workforce development; in addition to lifting up the Eastside neighborhood to the north of the stadium district. This comprehensive approach makes the proposal not only more complete but also more fair, more compassionate, and a visionary proposal.”

The goal is something holistic for the city at large, Carlucci added.

“These agreements should not be viewed as separate parts, but rather a cohesive deal that is inextricably linked to make sure that this historic investment is good for all rather than a select few,” he said.

“This community benefits agreement turns this from a standard stadium renovation into a visionary win-win for all of Jacksonville. It ensures that our investment transcends the boundaries of the stadium, creating something larger and more impactful for our city and all those within it.”

Carlucci, who backed Mayor Deegan during the 2023 campaign, is not a surprising advocate for the deal, but he joins others, including some who have not supported Deegan.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which is helmed by Deegan’s opponent in the 2023 General Election, is also supporting the proposal.