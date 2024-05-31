Honorable mention on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Wilton Simpson

It wasn’t so long ago that Trilby egg farmer Wilton Simpson topped this list as Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politician. That was in 2022 when he served as Senate President.

Not carrying a rank on this list isn’t a loss of stature so much as a change of priorities. He now holds the statewide office of Agriculture Commissioner, making him a member of the Cabinet. While running Florida’s consumer services division doesn’t quite have the policy punching power of presiding over a legislative chamber, the role is less fleeting and provides Simpson a platform for a likely run for Governor in the future.

For all those reasons, he continues to receive votes and honorable mentions in annual rankings. He remains one of the most recognizable and important politicians in the state. And much of his work for the region, even during his days as a lawmaker, will still be felt for years to come.

“He is an extraordinary person who has a vision for the state of Florida,” said Ronald Christaldi, President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida.

Ask the leaders at Moffitt Cancer Center, which continues to move forward on a Pasco County campus expansion.

One of the most tangible things that comes to mind is his first support of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Speros project “My understanding is that’s going to be an 800-acre medical city they are building out there,” Christaldi said.

“It will bring good health care and science to Florida, create jobs and be an economic engine and resource for the entire state. That’s just exemplary of the types of things Wilton Simpson does to create opportunities for the entire state. It’s not just a feather in the nest of a local community. It’s a benefit to all citizens across the state of Florida.”

Simpson wrestled with Gov. Ron DeSantis for years on how much state support to provide and has continued to advocate from the Cabinet.

Whether the state ever pays for a road to Speros to support the Land O’Lakes facility, Simpson has nevertheless wielded his influence on behalf of Florida’s agriculture industry, reminding that farmland remains a critical part of the Tampa Bay economy and beyond.

Largely on Simpson’s willpower alone, the Legislature this year decided to include a ban on lab-grown meat’s commercial sale in the state of Florida. That has drawn plenty of resistance from environmentalists and free-market evangelists alike but made it across the finish line thanks largely to Simpson’s advocacy for the cattle industry.

Like other Cabinet members, he will represent Florida as a delegate to the Republican National Convention later this year.

He’s also solid with the state GOP and has quickly become engaged in supporting political campaigns around the state, even when there are contested GOP Primaries. That signals as much as anything that Simpson wants to wield influence both effectively and frequently.

Expect this egg farmer’s power to grow in the coming years.

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

