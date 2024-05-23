May 23, 2024
Heritage Insurance to lower property rates in Florida this Summer

Drew DixonMay 23, 20242min1

Hand holding a piece of wood block with model white house on dollar banknote. Insurance and property investment real estate concept.
The rate decrease comes a month after Jimmy Patronis advised state residents that rates would come down.

A notable property insurance company is lowering its rates in Florida as homeowners continue struggling with insurance prices.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is decreasing the cost of insuring homes and other property. The agency announced this week that the Office of Insurance Regulation gave the go-ahead for the company to lower rates by 3.3%. The lower cost for coverage will go into effect Aug. 20.

Heritage officials credited the Legislature for prompting the rate decrease.

“This rate decrease is reflective of the positive impacts of the Florida legislative changes, which eliminated one-way attorney fees and reduced other abusive claims practices, improving loss trends and the stabilization of the reinsurance market,” a Heritage news release said.

Company officials said that move by lawmakers allowed them to pass along financial adjustments to customers.

“Our commitment to providing Florida with affordable and reliable insurance solutions remains steadfast,” said Ernie Garateix, CEO of Heritage. “The approved rate decrease is a testament to our efforts in effective risk management and strategic underwriting practices.”

The current insurance rate situation in Florida has been labeled as a “crisis” by many state government officials such as Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Nationally, insurance rates have climbed by 21% in the past year. In Florida, some of those rate hikes have doubled that figure.

In April, Patronis told Florida residents to hold steady as he advised those coverage costs were about to become more manageable for many Sunshine State residents.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • Andy

    May 23, 2024 at 5:59 pm

    This is the most asinine press release I have read. Do you think by purging the words, ‘Climate Change’ is going to protect your liability with the most severe storm and hurricane season predicted by metereologists, not political whores..

    Reply

