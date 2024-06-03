No. 10 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Ed Hooper

Sen. Ed Hooper took a bit of a dip this year, from No. 8 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians to No. 10. But he maintained most of the giant surge he enjoyed last year, skyrocketing from near the bottom of the pack at No. 21.

Hooper has served in the Senate since 2018. Before that, he served four terms in the House. That makes him one of the most senior members in the Legislature, and his stature on this list is a testament to that.

Hooper introduced 20 bills in the 2024 Legislative Session, and co-introduced another 16. Of those, more than a dozen were successful.

“Ed Hooper is celebrated for his robust work ethic and his focus on substantial policy rather than political rhetoric. Although his proposal for a fee on electric vehicles to offset the decline in gas tax revenue did not succeed this year, it exemplifies Senator Hooper’s commitment to forward-thinking solutions for our state’s most urgent issues,” said strategist Christina Barker.

“His dedication to getting the job done earns him great respect from his colleagues, fostering strong relationships that position him well to keep moving policy and appropriations forward.”

Hooper, a retired firefighter, often champions legislation benefiting first responders. This year was no different.

He sponsored a successful measure honoring the 80th anniversary of the Florida Professional Firefighters Association, which cleared with bipartisan support and without much fanfare.

Hooper also successfully ushered through legislation (SB 718) establishing a new felony for anyone age 18 or older who “in the course of unlawfully possessing dangerous fentanyl or fentanyl analogs, recklessly exposes a first responder” to the drug and it results in “an overdose or serious bodily injury.”

He successfully sponsored another measure (SB 184) establishing a misdemeanor against anyone who impedes, threatens or harasses a first responder.

Public safety, in general, has been a top Hooper priority, as evidenced by Hooper’s co-sponsorship of “Victoria’s Law.” It establishes “Revive Awareness Day” authorizing the Governor to issue an annual proclamation encouraging the Department of Health to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid use and overdose. Hooper sponsored the legislation with Sen. Jason Brodeur.

Hooper was also one of several Senators to co-sponsor legislation creating a compensation program for victims of the Dozier School For Boys, a state-run reform school that was the subject of hundreds of allegations of abuse in the 1950s and ’60s.

“While many Florida politicians use fire to fight fire, true to his training, Ed Hooper uses water,” said political consultant Anthony Pedicini, who counts Hooper as a client.

“Hooper is a calm, cool and collected Florida Politician who allows nothing rattle him. He knows who is he, what he stands for and just like the veteran firefighter he is, carefully navigates dangerous political flare ups all over Florida’s political landscape. Hooper has fought for and protected those who fight for and protect us. He has triple downed on protecting Florida’s tourist-based economy and the industries that buttress it. And, when he finished his storied career of public service will be remembered as a true statesman.”

Like anyone who has worked in an industry for any length of time, Hooper also knows that successful lawmaking is about more than just making laws — it’s about money, too.

Hooper sponsored more than $32 million in appropriations requests, with more than $9 million of that targeting mental health-related projects.

One of his requests drew ire from Florida TaxWatch as one of its annual “budget turkeys.” Hooper successfully got $820,000 in the state budget to repair water damage, harden the facility for hurricanes and replace or install various flood prevention fixtures at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Hooper argued the expenditure was necessary to protect a valuable community asset, and the patrons and employees who frequent it. But Florida TaxWatch argued it was not an appropriate expenditure of state taxpayer dollars and may be better funded at the local or private level.

___

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician 1 point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.