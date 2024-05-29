‘Dan gets results’: Marco Rubio, Rick Scott endorse Daniel Webster for re-election

Florida’s U.S. Senate delegation wants U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster re-elected.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are both endorsing Webster, a Clermont Republican seeking his eighth term.

Webster faces a Republican Primary challenge this year from former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Mount Dora Republican.

Rubio harkened back to his days in the Florida Legislature, when he served at the same time Webster held office in the Florida Senate.

“Florida is free because of proven conservative leaders like Dan Webster,” said Rubio, a Miami Republican.

“We served side by side in Tallahassee and in Washington to restore the American Dream for the next generation. Dan gets results for his constituents from cutting wasteful spending, protecting life, and defending the Constitution. Dan is pushing back against the weak and feeble (Joe) Biden Administration who left our borders undefended and our children’s future in question. We need more leaders like Dan Webster in Congress and I am proud to endorse his campaign.”

Scott, a Naples Republican, also praised the incumbent.

“Dan Webster has done a great job serving his district and I look forward to working with him when he is re-elected,” Scott said. “Florida is lucky to have such a strong Republican delegation in Congress.”

Webster currently holds a significant cash advantage over Sabatini, who has been running from the incumbent’s right. Sabatini serves now as Chair of the Lake County Republican Party.

“I am honored to have the support of our Senators from the great State of Florida,” Webster said. “Marco and Rick are instrumental in the fight against the Biden Administration’s reckless policies. I look forward to working alongside them with President (Donald) Trump back in the White House to ensure the United States and Florida remain free.”

Of note, Webster considered running for U.S. Senate during his time in the Florida Legislature. He ultimately was elected to Congress in 2010, unseating Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson.