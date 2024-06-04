No. 5 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Kathy Castor

Five U.S. House members directly serve Tampa Bay in Congress, and four are part of the GOP majority. Yet, members of Florida Politics’ panel of political insiders chose U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor as the most powerful federal official in the region.

Maybe that shouldn’t shock anyone, considering the Tampa Democrat serves the city that gives the broader region its name (sorry Pinellas-ites but there is no St. Pete Bay). But the high rank certainly belongs in large part to Castor’s tireless efforts as an elected official for more than 20 years, starting with her 2002 election as a Hillsborough County Commissioner and since 2006 as a member of Congress.

St. Petersburg-based political consultant Reggie Cardozo, President of The Public Square, said her record of advocacy looms large throughout the region. The St. Petersburg-based consultant had a vote on rankings and offered high praise to the nine-term Representative.

“Congresswoman Kathy Castor has been a tireless advocate for her constituents, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in her district,” Cardozo said. “Throughout her tenure, she has championed numerous initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth, enhancing education, and ensuring access to quality health care.”

Regardless of political party, Castor has some significant constituencies to represent in Washington. Early this year, the Congresswoman shamed GOP House leadership as internal fights threatened the military mission at MacDill Air Force Base, home to the U.S. Central Command Coalition (CENTCOM), and similarly called out Republican colleagues touting aviation spending on projects funded by legislative packages they opposed.

But whether she’s in the majority or minority every given year, Castor has consistently landed federal dollars in Tampa Bay and in Florida to address countless needs.

“I thank goodness for Congresswoman Kathy Castor, a fierce fighter for the Tampa Bay region,” said Whitney Fox, a congressional candidate endorsed and mentored by the Tampa Democrat.

Fox cheered Castor for leadership on environmental policy and advocacy for reproductive rights. But she said what really sets Castor apart has been effective advocacy and bringing back federal funding to this area.

Fox, a former Communications Director for the Pinellas County Transit Authority, said she saw that on display working directly with Castor despite the Congresswoman’s district being chiefly in Hillsborough County. That directly led to support for public transit dollars serving all of Tampa Bay, Fox said.

For example, she announced a $20 million federal grant last year to road projects in Downtown Tampa, around MacDill Air Force Base and through high-congestion areas of West Tampa.

A good deal of funding helping with Florida projects comes from a major infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden and from environmental spending included in the Inflation Reduction Act, much of which drew directly from policy crafted by the House Climate Crisis Select Committee under Castor’s leadership. While that committee was dissolved after Republicans took control of the chamber last year, Castor’s impacts leading the body for four years continue to produce results for the region.

Certainly, she regains her stature as a leader on environmental policy within the Democratic caucus, which continues to hang its hat on being the better stewards of planet Earth.

“Kathy Castor is the engine that drives the House’s smart, bold policy responses to confront the climate crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democratic Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation.

“The respect she garners on this issue — and one that is so critical in Florida where we feel its effects daily — makes her a critical player in Congress. We would not have been able to make the amazing progress we have on issues like Everglades funding and fighting for water quality, without her tenacity and talents. It’s also been reassuring to work alongside her in the child internet safety trenches. She’s earned real respect in Congress for this work.”

As the first woman ever elected to Congress from Hillsborough or Pinellas counties, Castor also seems to understand the value in cementing a legacy of leadership. That’s clear as she mentors political successors like Fox, who has turned to Castor with questions like how to balance motherhood with service in Congress.

“She has been an inspiration to many women like myself in the work she has done,” Fox said. “She’s a shining example of what women can be and can accomplish in public office.”

___

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.