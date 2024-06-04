Ron DeSantis says James Buchanan deserves another term in HD 74

Gov. Ron DeSantis says voters in Sarasota County should keep state Rep. James Buchanan in office.

The Governor is endorsing Buchanan, a Venice Republican seeking a fourth term in the House.

“James Buchanan has been a tireless conservative fighter and I’m happy to endorse his campaign for the Florida House,” DeSantis said.

“We’ve been able to achieve unprecedented success in Florida as a result of common-sense legislation fueled by leaders like James. I look forward to having him back in Tallahassee serving District 74.”

Buchanan faces education activist Michelle Pozzie in a Republican Primary in House District 74.

Democrat Nancy Simpson has also filed for the seat, though the Republican contest is likely the more competitive in the Republican-leaning district. DeSantis won more than 64% of the vote in HD 74 when he was re-elected in 2022.

Buchanan won his seat in 2018, the same year DeSantis was elected Governor. The state lawmaker currently chairs the House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee and serves as Vice Chair on the House Ways and Means Committee.

From that position, he has helped shape the Governor’s specific, water-focused environmental agenda. He welcomed DeSantis’ support.

“Governor DeSantis is truly America’s Governor,” Buchanan said. “He is the heart and soul of the conservative movement in Florida, and it has been the honor of my legislative career to work with him to keep Florida free. Alongside the Governor, I plan to keep Florida an example to the nation of what conservative, fiscally responsible governance can do to provide freedom and prosperity to its people.”

The Governor’s support comes a year after Buchanan endorsed DeSantis for President as part of a round of 99 lawmakers backing his White House campaign out of the gate. The state lawmaker did so despite his father, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, endorsing former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis ultimately suspended his campaign and Trump has secured enough delegates to be the presumptive GOP presidential nominee later this year.

James Buchanan won re-election to a third term without opposition in 2022.