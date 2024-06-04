June 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says James Buchanan deserves another term in HD 74
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, chairs the House Agriculture Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesJune 4, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Donald Trump’s on TikTok, but VP hopeful Marco Rubio’s still attacking it

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Bryan Beckman raises $20K in first week running for HD 58

APoliticalHeadlines

UF survey: Consumer sentiment in May mixed as economy fluctuates

FLAPOL010423CH049
The state lawmaker last year backed DeSantis' since-suspended bid for President.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says voters in Sarasota County should keep state Rep. James Buchanan in office.

The Governor is endorsing Buchanan, a Venice Republican seeking a fourth term in the House.

“James Buchanan has been a tireless conservative fighter and I’m happy to endorse his campaign for the Florida House,” DeSantis said.

“We’ve been able to achieve unprecedented success in Florida as a result of common-sense legislation fueled by leaders like James. I look forward to having him back in Tallahassee serving District 74.”

Buchanan faces education activist Michelle Pozzie in a Republican Primary in House District 74.

Democrat Nancy Simpson has also filed for the seat, though the Republican contest is likely the more competitive in the Republican-leaning district. DeSantis won more than 64% of the vote in HD 74 when he was re-elected in 2022.

Buchanan won his seat in 2018, the same year DeSantis was elected Governor. The state lawmaker currently chairs the House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee and serves as Vice Chair on the House Ways and Means Committee.

From that position, he has helped shape the Governor’s specific, water-focused environmental agenda. He welcomed DeSantis’ support.

“Governor DeSantis is truly America’s Governor,” Buchanan said. “He is the heart and soul of the conservative movement in Florida, and it has been the honor of my legislative career to work with him to keep Florida free. Alongside the Governor, I plan to keep Florida an example to the nation of what conservative, fiscally responsible governance can do to provide freedom and prosperity to its people.”

The Governor’s support comes a year after Buchanan endorsed DeSantis for President as part of a round of 99 lawmakers backing his White House campaign out of the gate. The state lawmaker did so despite his father, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, endorsing former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis ultimately suspended his campaign and Trump has secured enough delegates to be the presumptive GOP presidential nominee later this year.

James Buchanan won re-election to a third term without opposition in 2022.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo. 5 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Kathy Castor

nextNo. 4 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Ken Welch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories