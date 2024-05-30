May 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lobbying compensation: Top 10 governmental affairs firms notched $1.5M+ in Q1
It's another work week for the Florida Legislature.

Drew WilsonMay 30, 202410min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

John Roberts rejects request to discuss Supreme Court ethics, Samuel Alito flag controversy

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Poll: James Reyes leads Sheriff’s race, Donald Trump endorsement not enough to sway GOP Primary

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Internal poll shows Democratic candidates leading in 3 key Miami-Dade races

Tallahassee Florida Downtown Skyline Night Photo
A closer look at the No. 10 through No. 7 firms in the Q1 rankings.

Florida Politics’ rundown of the Top 25 lobbying firms in the first quarter has entered the final stretch.

After rundown of the No. 25 to No. 16 firms and the No. 15 to No. 11 outfits, only 10 remain. The firms in the back half of the Top 10 have shuffled a bit over the past few quarters, with multiple firms climbing up the rankings while raking in cash — each of the below firms topped $1.5 million in pay in the opening quarter of the year based on Florida Politics’ estimates.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings.

No. 10: The Advocacy Partners

The team at The Advocacy Partners collected an estimated $1.88 million in Q1.

Slater BaylissChristopher ChaneyDarya Massoudi, Alex Poitras, Steve SchaleStephen ShiverSarah Suskey, and Jeff Woodburn represented 100 clients in the first quarter, reporting median earnings of $880,000 in the Legislature and $1 million in the executive branch.

The Advocacy Partners’ top legislative clients for the quarter were Palladium Investment Partners and Rising Phoenix Holding Company, the parent company of disaster management firms Tidal Basin and Tidal Basin Caribe. Each paid $35,000 for the quarter.

The firm’s $25,000-per-quarter clients included TECO Energy, Google’s autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, among others.

The Advocacy Partners’ executive branch report included $35,000 contracts with crisis response firm AFIMAC Global, Paylt, Palladium Investment Partners, Tidal Basin Group and Eightfold AI, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to match job candidates with open positions.

Overall, The Advocacy Partners reported earning between $500,000 and $1 million on each of its compensation reports, meaning it earned at least $1 million and may have earned as much as $2 million in the first quarter.

No. 9: Smith Bryan & Myers

The seven lobbyists at Smith Bryan & Myers earned an estimated $1.91 million in the opening quarter of 2024.

Led by Matt Bryan and Jeff Hartley, the firm’s roster includes Teye CarmichaelDavid Daniel Lisa Hurley, Jim Naff and Jonathan Rees. They represented more than 100 clients in the first quarter.

The top of SBM’s legislative compensation report showed two clients that broke the cap in range reporting with $50,000 contracts: Association of ACN Doctors and Avance Investment Management. Osceola Legislative Effort followed in the $40,000-to-$50,000 pay range with Bentley Bay Condominium Association and Blue Stream Fiber listed as $35,000 contracts.

With the other 97 clients mixed in, the firm’s legislative earnings worked out to $1.13 million in Q1.

The firm’s executive branch tally was $780,000 in Q1. The report listed mostly the same clients as the legislative version though most paid slightly less for executive help. Bentley Bay Condominium Association and Blue Stream Fiber repeated at $35,000 however, alongside MLU Serivces.

SBM reported earning at least $1 million in the Legislature and between $500,000 and $1 million in the executive branch, meaning it earned at least $1.5 million last quarter. The firm’s top-end estimate for Q1 is $2.61 million.

No. 8: Greenberg Traurig

The team at national law firm Greenberg Traurig continued its streak as a Top 10 firm with Q1 compensation reports totaling $2.1 million.

The firm’s first-quarter team consisted of Roger BeaubienChristian BritoGus CorbellaHayden DempseyFred Karlinsky and Timothy Stanfield. They handled the needs of 88 clients in the Legislature and more than 100 in the executive branch.

GT Law’s legislative compensation report was topped by five clients that paid $45,000 apiece: Baptist Health South Florida, Guy Carpenter & Company, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Slide Insurance Holdings and Slide MGA. They were followed by Humana Medical Plan, MASA Global, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Swire Properties US in the $35,000 bracket.

Heritage and both Slide subsidiaries tied for the No. 1 spot on the executive branch report as well, with each company chipping in another $45,000. McKinsey & Company and Swire Properties US were listed as $35,000 clients while Centauri Specialty Insurance, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Guy Carpenter & Company and Narragansett Bay Insurance Company each paid $25,000 in Q1.

Based on the overall ranges listed on the firm’s reports, Greenberg Traurig earned at least $1.5 million in lobbying fees last quarter. At the top end, the firm could have earned as much as $2.65 million.

No. 7: Corcoran Partners

Corcoran Partners earned more than $1.5 million in lobbying fees last quarter, new compensation reports show.

The firm led by Michael Corcoran represented more than 100 clients in Q1, collecting $1.71 million lobbying lawmakers and another $798,000 lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies.

In addition to Corcoran, the first-quarter team included Jacqueline CorcoranNoah Corcoran, Matt BlairSamantha Sexton Greer, Helen LevineBethany McAlisterWill Rodriguez and Andrea Tovar.

The team’s top contract overall was Julia Perez, a St. Johns County woman who was injured when her motorcycle was hit by a sheriff’s deputy. Due to laws that cap lawsuit payouts in cases where a government entity is the defendant, it took a claims bill — and Corcoran Partners’ help — to get the money she was awarded by a jury. The firm’s cut was $316,000, $221,000 of which was listed on the legislative report.

Corcoran Partners’ No. 2 client last quarter was Fontainebleau Development, a South Florida-based luxury real estate development company. It paid Corcoran Partners $136,000 in Q1 — $68,000 on each report. The Florida Optometric Association followed at $120,000, split evenly between Corcoran Partners’ legislative and executive branch reports.

In addition to the six-figure clients, the firm represents dozens of well-known companies and institutions such as the University of South Florida, Verizon, Walmart, Florida Crystals, Nova Southeastern University and the Philadelphia Phillies, one of many teams that hold spring training in the Sunshine State.

Overall, Corcoran Partners earned at least $1 million in legislative lobbying pay and between $500,000 and $1 million in executive branch lobbying pay, meaning it earned no less than $1.5 million in Q1. Based on per-client ranges, the firm could have earned as much as $3.2 million.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville releases roof rehab funds for homeowners

nextInternal poll shows Democratic candidates leading in 3 key Miami-Dade races

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories