May 30, 2024
Jacksonville releases roof rehab funds for homeowners

A.G. Gancarski May 30, 2024

A man installing hurricane straps to secure roof trusses.
Act now if you want a loan.

Need a new roof? Duval County residents who do have an opportunity to get taxpayer help with that project via five-year, interest free loans.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is announcing the reopening of the city’s Home Roof Rehabilitation Program, with the goal of eventually retopping 80 homes, spending $955,000 in General Fund money to get that done at a maximum cost of $14,999 per roof.

Eligible homeowners must live in the house being re-roofed; however, the structure can be multifamily up to four units, meaning some small landlords potentially could benefit from the deal as long as they make no more than 80% of the area median income for Jacksonville for their family side. 

Applications are being taken by the city on a first-come, first-served basis, via a website or (904) 255-CITY.

Eligible projects include roof replacement, with shingles and/or modified bitumen.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

