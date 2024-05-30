May 30, 2024
Orange County Dems raise more than $100K in a single night
flag of Democrats painted on cracked wall

Jacob Ogles May 30, 2024

flag of Democrats painted on cracked wall
The group also launched the Orange County Democracy Society, an exclusive group for multiyear donors.

The Orange County Democratic Party just raised $102,000 in a single night.

The county party announced the significant haul following an event headlined by U.S. Reps. Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and state Rep. Tom Keen. The successful event comes as the county boasts that it has candidates running in every legislative district.

“We are deeply thankful to everyone who made our fundraiser a great success, from our speakers and donors to our volunteers and guests,” said Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democratic Party Chair.

“The Orange County Democratic Party is doing the work required to get Democrats elected up and down the ballot in August and November, understanding that our Democracy is on the line in this election. It won’t be easy, but we will get it done together.”

The Tuesday fundraiser also served to launch what could be a multiyear effort at ensuring the party has resources for political fights. The party launched the Orange County Democracy Society, an exclusive distinction for donors who commit to multiyear gifts for the county operation.

Initial members include former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, former Ambassador to Luxembourg Bobby Mandell, former Lieutenant Governor nominee Chris King, and “Torch Bearer” fundraising host committee members Jennifer and Phil Anderson, Barbara and Jim Caldwell, Janice and Randall Ellington, Sally Hogshead, Paula Madsen and Brendan Ramirez. The Florida Alliance, a progressive organizing network, also was named as a member.

Vilchez Santiago said all host committee members for the Tuesday fundraiser are considered Society members.

Elected officials praised the party efforts.

“I’ve been involved with our Orange County Democratic party for decades,” said Dyer, a former state Senator. “I’ve never seen it so organized and energized to win.”

That’s especially important during a Presidential Election year, when President Joe Biden has signaled a belief Florida will be in play despite being carried by Donald Trump four years ago.

“Our progress on jobs, healthcare, the environment, infrastructure, civil rights, and democracy are all at stake,” said Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “It’s time to put people over politics, re-elect President Biden, and start turning Florida blue. I am excited to work alongside the Orange County Democrats to get this done in August and November.”

Frost, an Orlando Democrat and youngest member of Congress, said it was important to establish the party as a force for years.

“Our ability to deliver for the American people and protect our rights depends on our ability to get good people elected up and down the ballot,” he said. “I am excited to work with the Orange County Democratic Party to build a multi-generational, multi-racial movement to do the work to take back Florida and deliver for Central Floridians.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

