June 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott wants Senate to block Joe Biden appointees in retaliation for Donald Trump verdict

A.G. GancarskiJune 1, 20243min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lab-grown meat isn’t on store shelves yet, but Florida and other states have already banned it

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida GOP registration edge crosses 900,000-voter mark

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell blames Rick Scott for Florida inflation rate

rick scott ap
Fox News viewers got the inside scoop Friday night.

Rick Scott is pledging to help block judicial nominees, political appointees, and other initiatives from the Joe Biden administration in the U.S. Senate, in the wake of the conviction of Donald Trump in a New York hush money trial.

“So in the Senate, we’re going to do everything we can to block judicial, any appointments of the Biden administration that we can, we’re not going to fund any more programs unless it’s tied to public safety, we’re going to stop and we’re going to make sure there’s no money for this lawfare against Republicans including Trump,” the Senator promised on Friday’s Jesse Walters Primetime.

Scott’s comments amplified earlier sentiments in an open letter from Republican Senators, in which they said they were “unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”

The Senator has already announced his candidacy to lead the GOP Senate Caucus should he be re-elected in November, though as of yet Trump hasn’t openly endorsed that bid.

That said, Scott claimed Trump told “he was excited that I got into the race” during an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show.

Trump was convicted Thursday for a scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels that included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President. Appeals are inevitable, with the matter expected ultimately to end up with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDebbie Mucarsel-Powell blames Rick Scott for Florida inflation rate

nextFlorida GOP registration edge crosses 900,000-voter mark

2 comments

  • Michael K

    June 1, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Poor Rick Scott. He needs to go back to his civics lessons. The President of the Uniters States has no “control” over the New York State District Attorney’s office in Manhattan – or any other state attorney’s office. Alvin Bragg was elected to work for the people of New York, not the federal government.

    If people really fall for these stunts, then what other lies and distortions is Rick trying to pull over on us? The truth is, if President Biden says it’s daytime, Scott will insist it’s nighttime.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    June 1, 2024 at 8:49 am

    Today’s Republicans champion liars, grifters and criminals! Eisenhower would be disgusted with the GOP.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories