Rick Scott wants Senate to block Joe Biden appointees in retaliation for Donald Trump verdict

Rick Scott is pledging to help block judicial nominees, political appointees, and other initiatives from the Joe Biden administration in the U.S. Senate, in the wake of the conviction of Donald Trump in a New York hush money trial.

“So in the Senate, we’re going to do everything we can to block judicial, any appointments of the Biden administration that we can, we’re not going to fund any more programs unless it’s tied to public safety, we’re going to stop and we’re going to make sure there’s no money for this lawfare against Republicans including Trump,” the Senator promised on Friday’s Jesse Walters Primetime.

Scott’s comments amplified earlier sentiments in an open letter from Republican Senators, in which they said they were “unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”

The Senator has already announced his candidacy to lead the GOP Senate Caucus should he be re-elected in November, though as of yet Trump hasn’t openly endorsed that bid.

That said, Scott claimed Trump told “he was excited that I got into the race” during an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show.

Trump was convicted Thursday for a scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels that included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President. Appeals are inevitable, with the matter expected ultimately to end up with the U.S. Supreme Court.