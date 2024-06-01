“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell blames Rick Scott for Florida inflation rate”

A Democrat looking to challenge Rick Scott in November says his tenure as Governor that ended in 2018 is the reason for high prices in the Sunshine State.

“Floridians are tired of extremism, they are tired of the division, the chaos, and they are facing an affordability crisis. We have the highest level of inflation here in the state of Florida than in any other place in the country because of Rick Scott’s failed policies that started when he was Governor,” claimed Debbie Mucarsel-Powell during an appearance on The Sasha View.

It is debatable whether Florida has the “highest level of inflation” in the United States. Moody’s Analytics claims Florida has the fifth highest inflation rate, behind California, Alabama, Washington, and Tennessee.

“More people moving in has put a lot of upward pressure on house prices, for example,” said Moody’s regional economist Adam Kamins to Fox 13 in Tampa. “That upward pressure exists everywhere, but it’s been significantly stronger in Florida.”

Of course, the recent wave of in-migration happened under the watch of Gov. Ron DeSantis, with people moving to Florida amid stricter COVID-19 restrictions in other states.

Mucarsel-Powell has pledged, if elected to the Senate, to lower costs for Florida families.

Among the policy solutions are some that may seem unusual in a Senate race, including a vow to combat the “corporate consolidation of big grocery chains,” following in the footsteps of Senators opposed to a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

The Democrat also promised to fight “shrinkflation” and pricing schemes from “big oil,” while working to cap drug costs, as well as looking to increase renter protections and to fight hedge funds as they continue to create market competition for individual buyers in the home market.

Beyond these aspirations, Mucarsel-Powell said she would also fight increased property insurance costs. She also wants to expand solar power in Florida and draw on federal resources for infrastructure resiliency funding to prevent flooding, something Scott voted against.

She also vowed to fight China, by promoting legislation to promote buying American, and to onshore solar panel production, which currently is concentrated in that country.