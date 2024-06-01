Takeaways from Tallahassee — It’s prep time

When did Noah build the ark? Before the rain.

Welp, it’s that time again. Hurricane season starts today and lasts until Nov. 30. Forecasters are predicting a busy season of at least 20 named storms, many of which could turn into major hurricanes (those with a Category 3 strength and higher).

Of course, weather predictions can be fickle, but it only takes one hurricane to wreak devastation so the best time to prepare is now — if you haven’t already.

That means getting a plan for evacuations (yes, multiple plans for storms that could approach from different directions) and securing the necessary supplies.

Water, batteries, generators, radios, tarps and more are typically on the checklist. Those items and others, such as pet food and medications are included in the state’s sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness items, which starts today and lasts through June 14.

Another disaster preparedness sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6. The holidays were part of the tax cut package (HB 7073) signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 7.

The pair of disaster preparedness sales tax holidays are expected to save shoppers $80.2 million, according to state economists.

Hurricanes aren’t the only weather event that can cause major damage. Tallahassee knows that all too well after a series of thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes slammed the capital city on May 10.

Although most debris has been removed from the roads, the hardest-hit parts of the city are still recovering. That process could also be lengthy.

During a news conference this week to highlight the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, said 200 to 300 homes were damaged so badly they couldn’t receive power and residents were being housed in temporary shelters.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton, Robert Haughn and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Nope: U.S. District Judge William Jung, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, handed Florida a stinging defeat in court by tossing a lawsuit that challenged rules for children’s health insurance programs, saying that the court lacks jurisdiction over the dispute. The lawsuit could eventually be refiled but Jung contended that the state needed to challenge the rules at the agency level. Florida was protesting new federal guidelines that stated families could not be removed from the Florida KidCare program for failing to pay premiums. While awaiting a ruling, the state removed 22,000 children from state-administered health insurance programs, including 15,000, which the federal government maintains should not have been dropped.

Nope part II: The U.S. Supreme Court won’t take up the case of a Florida woman sentenced to eight years in prison by a jury of six people. Justice Neil Gorsuch dissented from the decision and chided the rest of the court for not considering the case.” Florida does what the Constitution forbids because of us,” Gorsuch wrote. Most criminal trials require a 12-person jury. But in Florida and five other states (Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts and Utah), a six-person jury can be used. In Florida, all non-death penalty criminal trials use six-person juries.

Yep: Former President Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who was indicted in connection with a hush-money payment made to an adult film actor ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is the first former President convicted of a crime. Trump wore a grimace, his face flushed, as he walked down the center aisle of the courtroom for the last time in this roughly six-week trial.

Yep part II: There really never was a doubt, but Florida’s “Pot Daddy” is officially on board with the latest effort to legalize marijuana in Florida. Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan formally endorsed Amendment 3 at a midday news conference in Orlando this week. Smart & Safe Florida, the committee behind the recreational pot initiative, debuted ads with the trial lawyer’s familiar voice. “Let the cops fight real crime, not a fake crime,” Morgan says in a radio spot. “I’m tired of people being thrown in jail for something that is less harmful than alcohol or opioids.” In another ad, Morgan stresses that the limits built into the amendment this year will preclude some of the opponents’ concerns. “They said then and they’re saying now, the smoke will be everywhere. That’s nonsense and a complete lie,” Morgan says. “If Amendment 3 passes, adults can safely use marijuana, but not in public places. That’s in the law and in the Constitution, just like with tobacco. So now, let’s finish what I started and don’t believe the lying liars in Tallahassee.”

OK: The statewide grand jury created at the urging of the Governor to look at COVID-19 vaccines and any potential wrongdoing issued its second interim report this week. The 26-page report covered “infection-derived immunity” and some of the more contentious treatments that were touted at times during the pandemic. The report echoes criticism that DeSantis leveled at federal health experts — especially in conjunction with vaccine mandates — that they did not consider the immunity of those who had already been infected with COVID-19. But the report also delves into the treatment guidelines issued by federal health authorities in conjunction with everything from antiviral medicine such as remdesivir to more controversial drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

— Need a guide? —

State officials are encouraging people to take advantage of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to prepare for hurricane season.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing a 2024 preparation guide for the season, which experts say has an 85% chance of being an “above-abnormal” season.

Officials are also encouraging residents to take advantage to avoid scams, citing instances of unlicensed contractors traveling from out of state to disaster sites that take advantage of uninformed residents.

“Experts are predicting a record-breaking and ‘supercharged’ hurricane season. Whether you’re a lifelong Floridian or new to the Sunshine State, it is essential to get prepared early for potential hurricane strikes.” Moody said this week.

Better Business Bureau Southeast Florida & the Caribbean President and CEO Rodney Davis added, “Unlicensed contractors often will travel from out of state to a disaster area attempting to take advantage of uninformed consumers. The best way to avoid scams or issues is to have a list of licensed contractors.”

Moody’s office is recommending:

—Water — 1 gallon daily per person — and non-perishable food for seven days;

—Non-electric can openers, paper plates and plastic utensils;

—Flashlights and extra batteries;

—First aid kits, sunscreen and bug spray; and

—Battery-powered or hand-crank weather radios.

The guide also contains tips. And while they seem logical, they bear repeating:

—Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;

—Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for the entire household for at least seven days well before a storm is expected to strike;

—Check that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;

—Report price gouging during a declared state of emergency by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or using the free No Scam reporting app.

—Verify charities are legitimate before donating for disaster-related storms; and

—Beware of solicitors using high-pressure tactics, such as demanding urgent donations or sharing limited information when soliciting donations.

— Not a fan —

The U.S. Treasury Department is expanding a program allowing citizens to file taxes online for free to all 50 states, a move that went in the opposite direction called for by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis was one of 21 financial officials from 18 states who signed a letter in March asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel to shut down the Direct File program.

“IRS Direct file was dead on arrival from the get-go, with low usage numbers and little interest from taxpayers who already use one of the many free services available to them,” Patronis spokesperson Devin Galetta wrote in an email.

“The CFO believes that instead of spending millions of taxpayer dollars to roll out direct file, the IRS should be working to streamline the exorbitant tax code so hardworking families and businesses can keep more of their money in their pockets where it belongs.”

Direct File was launched this year as a pilot program available to citizens in 12 states, including Florida. It allows users to file their taxes directly with the federal government, avoiding a tax preparer or online aide such as TurboTax.

Treasury officials, though, lauded the program and said it was used by 140,000 taxpayers. These taxpayers received more than $90 million in refunds while avoiding $5.6 million in filing costs. The program will be available to citizens in all 50 states and the District of Columbia starting next year.

Patronis, however, sees it as a move to extract more money out of taxpayers.

“The CFO feels this is just another way for Washington to pry into Floridians wallets and this is exactly why he worked with the legislature to create the Florida Tax Advocate to go to work for Florida taxpayers when the inevitable IRS problems arise,” Galetta wrote.

— Advice from Jimmy P —

Direct File quibbles aside, Patronis also is encouraging residents to get prepared for what could be a monster 2024 Hurricane Season.

Patronis, whose department is charged with the regulation of banking and insurance, released four tips for the upcoming Hurricane Season:

—Secure flood insurance coverage. Standard homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. If you live in a flood-prone area, contact your agent about obtaining flood insurance. There are over 30 insurance carriers writing flood insurance in Florida’s private insurance market. Depending on your home’s location, you may qualify to enroll in the federally administered National Flood Insurance Program.

—Ensure you are adequately covered. The value of your home and possessions may have increased during the past several years, or you may have made improvements or purchased expensive personal items. Review your insurance policy and check your coverage limits.

—Consider additional living expense coverage. Most homeowners’ policies include additional living expense features that pay some expenses for losses that leave homes unlivable during repairs. Such expenses could include limited motel, restaurant and storage costs.

—Do not wait until a storm approaches. Property insurance companies do not accept new applications or requests to increase coverage once a hurricane nears Florida, so it is important not to wait until a storm is imminent to verify coverages. In addition, most flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, so it is vital to act now.

“The 2024 Hurricane Season is here and I am urging Floridians to take advantage of the calm before the storm to prepare now! There is nothing more important than having a disaster plan in place to protect you, your family, your home, and your business,” Patronis said.

Patronis also touted the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. For additional hurricane financial preparedness tips and resources, visit PrepareFL.com.

— No rain on this scarecrow —

Another Florida ranch has been saved from development, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced this week.

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has finalized a deal to protect Limestone Creek Ranch, a 470-acre cattle operation in Hardee County. Simpson’s office announced that the ranch is being preserved through a rural land protection easement for $2,837,000.

“We are very proud to add the folks at Limestone Creek Ranch to the growing list of generational farmers in Florida who share our commitment to maintaining the productivity and sustainability of Florida’s agricultural landscape through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program,” Simpson said. “By safeguarding our rural lands through protection easements, we enhance food security, maintain these protected properties within the local tax system, and ensure property owners adhere to state standards for land and natural resource conservation.”

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program was first established in 2001. During the 2024 Legislative Session, Simpson helped to secure $100 million for the program in the upcoming budget and an additional $100 million each fiscal year, appropriated in SB 1638, to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including the acquisition of conservation easements under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

Limestone Creek Ranch has operated for more than 70 years as a traditional cow/calf cattle ranch with an average of 300 heads. Before its current ownership, the ranch was owned and operated by the current owner’s ancestors, Doyle Carlton Sr. and Doyle Carlton Jr. The ranch consists of improved pasture and native woods and is bisected by Limestone Creek which drains east to the Peace River.

The property includes a mosaic of uplands and wetlands and is part of a larger landscape of habitat diversity with a total of 2,082 acres. Current ownership is in an LLC composed of the grandchild and great-grandchildren of Doyle E. Carlton Sr. Since the land was acquired by the late Mr. Carlton in 1935, it has been continuously operated as a traditional cow/calf operation. The current owner worked on the property during the summers of 1960 through 1969. The Carlton family has an extensive history of ranching in Florida, dating back to the mid-1800s.

— The week in appointments —

Children’s Services Council of Leon County — DeSantis appointed former AHCA, DJJ and DBPR Secretary Simone Marstiller and Radey Law Firm Executive Director Brent Johnson to the Children’s Services Council of Leon County. Marstiller earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her law degree from Stetson University. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University.

Jacksonville Port Authority — DeSantis reappointed Daniel Bean and appointed Patrick Kilbane to the Jacksonville Port Authority. Bean is a Partner at Abel Bean Law and a U.S. Navy veteran. He currently serves as the Treasurer of the Five Star Veterans Center, the Secretary for K9s for Warriors, and is the Chair of the FreshMinistrities Board of Trustees. Bean earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from the University of San Diego. Kilbane is a partner, general counsel, and wealth adviser at Ullmann Wealth Partners Group. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the 4th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as Chair of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board of Directors. Kilbane earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Adrian College and his law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

— Pay boost —

On the back of record tourism numbers, VISIT FLORIDA’s Board this week unanimously voted to give the group’s President and CEO, Dana Young, a $30,000 raise, boosting her salary to $230,000.

VISIT FLORIDA announced earlier in May that 40.6 million people visited the Sunshine State in the first quarter, a 1.2% increase from the first three months of 2023 and a record for a quarter in the state’s history.

Board members said the raise puts Young’s salary on par with similar tourism agency heads among competitor states.

Florida agency heads received a salary hike in 2021, boosting their annual pay from around $140,000 to as high as $200,000, although some received smaller raises. The raises cost about $1.2 million, and legislative leaders at the time said Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the pay hikes to offer more competitive salaries for the top positions in relation to neighboring states.

Young, a former state Senator, was appointed by DeSantis to lead VISIT FLORIDA in 2019 shortly after he took office.

— No brainer, good bill —

There’s a new real estate requirement on the books.

Beginning Oct. 1, residential property sales will contain a flood disclosure notice advising buyers that homeowners policies don’t include flood insurance and that the buyers should consider purchasing it to mitigate their property risks.

The Governor signed HB 1049, sponsored in the House by Parkland Democrat Christine Hunschofsky. Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley sponsored the companion bill.

“This law is about more than just property — it’s about people,” Hunschofsky said. “Transparency is pivotal to informed decision-making, especially when it comes to purchasing a home. This disclosure requirement empowers people to make informed choices, safeguarding their families and investments.”

Bradley agreed.

“This legislation ensures that homebuyers have relevant, material information before the purchase of what is likely their largest individual asset. Flood history previously was not readily available to a buyer,” she said. “Floridians deserve transparency so they can make better risk-informed decisions for their families.”

— Party time —

The City of Orlando will host a Juneteenth celebration at Camping World Stadium on June 15, featuring political guests and entertainment.

State Sen. Geraldine Thompson, the City of Orlando and Preserve African Society, History and Tradition Inc. (PAST) will host the event to commemorate Emancipation in the United States. The celebration will also feature multiple guests, including U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns.

The celebration will also include a variety of musical entertainment, including Joseph Jevanni & iNensity Live, Pastor Michael Norman featuring Frost on drums, The Craig Crawford Players, Valerie Chambers and AllGood Entertainment.

Various vendors offering clothing, crafts and more will be at the event, including the Wells Built Museum, the Orange County Regional History Center, the Mental Health Association of Central FL, Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center, the League of Women Voters, the University of Central Florida, the Parramore Kids Zone: Black Bee Honey, the Orange County Library System.

PAST Inc. says that the event “continues the leadership that PAST, Inc. and the City of Orlando have shown to highlight the Cultural heritage of Central Florida.”

The event will be held at Camping World Stadium on June 15, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— No JD, no problem! —

The Florida Bar Board of Governors appointed a new “public member,” or nonlawyer, on May 24.

Orlando Rolón, a former Orlando police chief, was selected to join the Florida Bar Board of Governors by the Florida Supreme Court. He will replace Linda Goldstein of Tampa, who has completed her second two-year term.

Rolón is originally from Puerto Rico and moved to Central Florida in 1977. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he joined the City of Orlando Police Department in 1992. He eventually rose to Chief of Police in 2018, serving as the first Hispanic person in the role in the department’s history. He retired in 2022 after 30 years.

Rolón’s eligibility to serve on the Board of Governors comes from permission given by the Supreme Court to the Florida Bar in 1987 to allow at least two non-lawyers to serve on their public Board in order to increase public involvement. The Florida Bar is one of 13 state bars that allow public members to serve on Boards.

Board members are appointed based on Florida’s 20 judicial circuits. They meet every other month to discuss and adopt policy regarding Bar activities.

Rolón will be sworn in on June 21 and serve a two-year term.

— Welcome aboard and welcome back —

The Florida State Parks Foundation announced this week Kate Wilson has joined its Board of Directors and Don Philpott has returned to the Board.

“We are thrilled to add these new Board members to help support our amazing state parks,” Foundation board President Kathleen Brennan said. “Don is a true treasure of state parks experience and expertise, and Kate will bring a fresh, exciting perspective to our board as we move forward.”

Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward also praised the additions.

“Our Board is full of passionate, dedicated people who donate their time, talents and energy to Florida’s award-winning state parks,” she said. “We are so happy to have Don back in the mix as a full-time Board member, and we can’t wait to see how Kate’s insights and skill sets help to shape our future.”

Philpott is an award-winning writer, journalist, consultant, public relations practitioner and passionate campaigner for conservation and the environment. He is a former Florida State Parks Foundation Board President, longtime parks volunteer and emeritus Board member.

The additions bring the number of people on the Florida State Parks Foundation’s volunteer Board of Directors to 21.

Philpott worked for the newswire service, Reuters, for 20 years founding international media and public relations company Mediawise Communications in 1988. In 1994 he relocated to the U.S. as President of Mediawise Communication U.S., managing an international client list.

Philpott is a Florida Master Naturalist, Florida Master Gardener and a Certified Interpretive Guide. He volunteers at Wekiva River Basin State Parks and is the President of the Wekiva Wilderness Trust, a citizen support organization that supports Wekiwa Springs State Park, Lower Wekiva River Preserve State Park and Rock Springs Run State Reserve. He is also Vice Chair of the National Association of State Park Foundations.

Wilson is the Senior Vice President of Community Relations for Wells Fargo in Florida. Before Wells Fargo, Wilson served as senior director of Community Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and assistant director of Internal Communications at Harvard Business School.

Wilson serves as a trustee of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a member of the Prospera USA Board of Directors, and on the Leadership Council of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness. Her work and volunteer experience go beyond the Sunshine State, though. In Boston, she held leadership, governance, or advisory roles in many nonprofit organizations, including the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Metropolitan Boston Housing Partnership, and the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury.

— Salute —

The Florida Health Care Association’s Excellence in Long-Term Care Nursing Award was awarded to some of the state’s top nursing home nurses by the Florida Health Care Association at a ceremony in St. Pete Beach.

“We are delighted to honor these outstanding caregivers for their exemplary work in the long-term care profession,” said Emmett Reed, CEO of FHCA. “Each of our 2024 award winners has shown that their careers in long-term care are not just a profession but their true passion. They all go above and beyond for the residents they serve, making them feel safe, loved and well-cared for. We’re so grateful for their service to our residents and the high standards they set for long-term caregivers in Florida.”

The award honors nurses and nursing assistants who reflect the unique characteristics, professionalism, and expanded skill sets needed in the long-term care nursing profession. FHCA member facilities make the nominations.

This year’s winners are:

—Nurse Administrator of the Year: Janeth Solis is the director of nursing at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River. Solis began her nursing career in the Philippines She has worked at Cypress Cove Care Center for more than 28 years, serving as the director of nursing for the past 17 years.

—Registered Nurse of the Year: Anila Xhaho is the assistant director of nurses at Tierra Pines Center in Largo. She moved to the U.S. in 2002 and immediately started school to become a licensed practical nurse. after obtaining her license, she began studying to become a registered nurse. Seeking to advance her career, Xhaho began working as the Assistant Director of Nurses at Tierra Pines Center in 2021, focusing on the secured Memory Care Unit. Her passion for memory care inspired her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mental health.

—Licensed Practical Nurse of the Year: Greg Dennis, LPN, is a unit manager at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. With more than 40 years of service as a caregiver, he became interested in psychiatric nursing in long-term care and worked to become a psych nurse assistant, eventually becoming the manager of psychiatric services for his facility.

—Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year: Abigail Washington is the memory care unit lead CNA at the Blue Palms Health and Rehabilitation of Daytona. The unit she heads houses 18 residents.

—2024 Rising Star in Long-Term Care Nursing: Ashley Montgomery, LPN, is the unit manager at Aspire at Big Bend in Perry. After working part-time in a physician’s office, Montgomery returned to her true passion of serving as a long-term caregiver at Aspire at Big Bend, where she was quickly promoted to charge nurse.

— Island getaway —

Ten Florida A&M University students are spending four weeks in the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago as part of a study abroad experience.

The group, which includes students from the College of Science and Technology, the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities and the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication, flew to Trinidad on May 11 and are scheduled to return June 9.

The host is the University of West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago campus. During their stay, the participating global ambassadors and scholars will participate in a variety of life-changing experiences, excursions and activities.

Associate Professor Irma J. Gibson, Ph. D., the Trinidad and Tobago study abroad coordinator, has facilitated this program at other Historically Black Colleges and Universities since 2009.

“My vision is to make history with the first cohort of global ambassadors to represent Rattlers is being realized,” said Gibson, a faculty member in the Department of Social Work. “During these endeavors, all participants are closely connected to the UWI campus and engage in an up close and personal experience with a variety of cultures from all over the world, thereby witnessing the true meaning of diversity among other benefits.”

After the trip, students are required to return and share their experiences via presentations at various programs and venues on and off campus. The goal is to create globalized students who are exposed to life beyond the borders of the U.S. and their hometowns, Gibson said.

“This awesome life-changing Trinidad and Tobago study abroad experience will transform the students and change their lives, and resonate with their innate leadership abilities, civic and scholastic intelligence, and inspirational direction as future leaders who will crystallize their thoughts and strive to make a global and community impact in the world and most importantly, their hometowns and the Rattler Nation,” Gibson said.

Tristin O. Clark, a senior social work scholar, has enjoyed a number of rich, new experiences during the visit so far. Clark and her fellow students are enrolled in a history and culture course, where they learn about Trinidad and Tobago’s wildlife, fauna and music, specifically the steel pan.

Over the past two weeks, they toured a historical cocoa plantation, which is still utilized today in the production of chocolate for international brands, including Cadbury. Clark also tasted several authentic Trinidadian dishes such as Buss Up Shut, roti and curry. A highlight of the trip so far was visiting the world’s largest natural asphalt deposit.

“Our group visited La Brea Pitch Lake, which I found to be the most interesting because not only is it historic, but it is an active site. Most of the world’s asphalt is sourced from and produced by the pitch located beneath the surface of this national landmark,” said Clark. “The people of T&T have been welcoming upon our arrival, which has made this experience all the more enjoyable and I look forward to everything else this Global Ambassadors Study Abroad Program has in store for my peers and me.”

— Full steam ahead —

Four Florida State University researchers are helping lead the way in developing sustainable solutions to challenges facing the global community, thanks to support from the Office of the President’s Sustainability and Climate Solutions seed grant investment.

Last fall, FSU President Richard McCullough awarded nearly $600,000 to four teams tackling research projects that address long-term societal well-being, environmental health and economic prosperity. This was a key area of research incorporated into the university’s research strategic plan, ASPIRE.

Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering Gang Chen, Associate Professor of Chemical & Biomedical Engineering Daniel Hallinan, Assistant Professor of Computer Science Guang Wang, and Associate Professor of Biological Science Andrew Rassweiler all received funding through the program and their projects are now moving forward.

Hallinan is collaborating with Professor of Chemistry Joseph Schlenoff and Associate Professor of Chemistry Justin Kennemur to create new materials that can transport water or other charged materials through membranes. These systems could potentially be used to mine seawater for critical minerals such as lithium.

Rassweiler and colleagues in the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering have been working on autonomous methods to map coral reefs and coastal habitats so researchers can collect more information on reefs and how they are adapting to warming ocean waters and other stressors.

Chen, along with Professor of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences Ming Ye and Director of the Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis Julie Harrington, are investigating how wetlands are adapting to climate change and how forest management officials are combating those issues.

Wang and his colleagues have been collecting data on EV adoption in Florida and from EV charging stations across the state. The goal is to create a data-driven framework to help promote EV adoption in rural areas. He is collaborating with Associate Professor of Public Administration Tian Tang, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering Eren Ozguven and Professor of Political Science Eric Coleman.

“Florida State has a robust community of faculty researchers who are dedicated to using their knowledge to improve the world around us,” said Vice President for Research Stacey S. Patterson. “This funding provides critical seed support to faculty in the beginning phases of exploration and will allow them to pursue external funding and partnerships.”

— Capitol Directions —

Amendment 3 — Up arrow — Can they use ‘For the People’™ in ads now?

Ron DeSantis 2024 — Up arrow — In the words of Lloyd Christmas, ‘So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.’

Jimmy Patronis — Down arrow — The same guy who thinks Hunter Biden should get lethal injection for lying on a gun application thinks Trump should get clemency for 34 felony counts of lying on business records.

Jimmy Patronis, Part 2 — Down arrow — My man, wait until the other 7:30 to spoil Wordle.

Jason Weida — Down arrow — Yoinking health insurance from kids is a strange hill to die on.

FDOT — Down arrow — Don’t Say Bus Wrap.

Citizens — Down arrow — The down arrow is for their policy count, so it’s actually a good thing.

Disney — Up arrow — Someone get Stephanie Kopelousos a pair of gold-plated Mickey ears.

Hemp industry — Crossways arrow — Will he veto or will he sign? Downing some CBD might help you stomach the suspense.

Kelly Skidmore, Chip LaMarca — Up arrow — Just like the ocean, no talking, all action.

Kristen Arrington — Up arrow — It missed Memorial Day by a hair, but military fams can thank her for slicing their tax bills.

Paula Stark — Down arrow — The only accounting advice anyone needs: ‘Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.’

Jay Collins, Blaise Ingoglia, Mike Giallombardo, Stan McClain — Up arrow — You’ll see a “Legislative Champion” mailer on your Informed Delivery dashboard in 3, 2, 1 …

Jay Collins, Danny Alvarez, Berny Jacques — Up arrow — Now we feel lazy for spending our Wednesday night watching Netflix.

Richard Corcoran — Up arrow — Mark this down as a W for the Mighty Banyans, but an L for trees.

Carol Dover — Up arrow — Wait, she wasn’t already in the Hall of Fame?

Tony DiBenedetto — Up arrow — Future Noles will know this name.

Andy Wright — Up arrow — He’s a pretty good touch up artist.

Jaysoni Beachum — Up arrow — The best part: She’s got three years of eligibility left.

FSU Men’s Golf — Up arrow — If only War Eagle was War Birdie. Still, grats on the great season.

Pythons — Down arrow — 🎶We’re on the hunt, we’re after you🎶

Teen Drivers — Down arrow — Can we ground them for the next 100 days?

Poco Vino — Wine glasses toasting — Pour a little out for the best oenophile spot in the capital city. It will be missed!