Gov. DeSantis signs bill imposing restrictions on red light camera programs

Localities that want to impose red light cameras on citizens will need to be more transparent about the process, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday establishing parameters.

HB 1363, which passed the Senate and the House without a single no vote earlier this year, puts new stipulations on these controversial devices.

Localities are compelled to make annual reports of activity regarding traffic infraction detectors at public meetings.

Similarly, local legislative bodies are compelled to approve the contract for these devices during a publicly-noticed meeting.

Failure to comply with these requirements means the local jurisdiction is suspended from using these devices, per the legislation.

Additionally, the legislation puts stopgaps on localities that might want to contract with Chinese companies or those from other so-called “foreign countries of concern” (the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Cuba, the Venezuelan government, or the Syrian Arab Republic) including any agency of or any other entity of significant control of such foreign country of concern.” that are involved in the red light camera business, after July 1, 2025.

The legislation was championed by Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera.

“The bill ensures we have proper transparency and reporting requirements as usage of red light cameras increases across the state,” Busatta Cabrera texted Florida Politics in response to questions about the bill earlier this year. “We must ensure these programs are in place for the purpose of promoting public safety and not to profit off hardworking Floridians.”

Even if you’ve never set foot in China, a Chinese company’s cameras have likely captured you. Hikivision, which began as a Chinese state entity and maintains close ties with China’s leaders, has captured 12% of the North American street surveillance market, The Atlantic reported.

Anne Geggis contributed reporting.