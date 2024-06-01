June 1, 2024
Gov. DeSantis rolls out Jacksonville Port Authority picks
Bigger, taller ships facilitate the need to move power lines. Image via JAXPORT.

image2
As is the case with all appointments, the Florida Senate will have to confirm them during the next regular Legislative Session in 2025. 

One individual is returning to the Jacksonville Port Authority, while another one will be new to the board.

That’s the takeaway from Gov. Ron DeSantis announcement on Friday.

The new addition is Patrick Kilbane, while the returning member will be Daniel Bean, a man with a long history with the Governor that preceded his entry into politics.

Kilbane is a known quantity in Jacksonville.

A Partner, General Counsel, and Wealth Advisor at Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, Kilbane is a current Commissioner for the Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and a previous Chair of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board of Directors.

Bean, DeSantis’ former commander in the Navy, has been very helpful to his one-time charge over the years.

Bean maintains a busy schedule beyond his Jacksonville Port Authority duties. He hosted a fundraiser for the Governor’s failed Presidential campaign, and featured in an ad for DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign.

He is a Partner at Abel Bean Law, P.A, Treasurer of the Five Star Veterans Center, the Secretary for K9s for Warriors, and is the Chair of the FreshMinistries, Inc. Board of Trustees.

As is the case with all appointments, the Florida Senate will have to confirm them during the next regular Legislative Session in 2025.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

