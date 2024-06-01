Poll: Majority of voters back Donald Trump conviction

Republicans are making hay out of the so-called “lawfare” that led to Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying records related to payouts to an adult film actor.

But a new survey of 2,220 registered voters from Morning Consult suggests that people outside the GOP base largely approve of the unanimous verdict from a New York jury.

“Over half of voters (54%) approve of the 12 jurors’ historic decision to convict the former president on 34 felony charges related to a 2016 hush-money scheme with adult actress Stormy Daniels. A similar share believes Trump committed a crime,” Morning Consult notes, regarding its survey conducted May 31.

Likewise, the decision is 20 points above water in terms of favorability, with 54% approving of the decision, and 34% of those polled disapproving.

Nearly half of respondents (44%) believe Trump deserves prison time or probation (49%). However, 68% say a fine would suffice as punishment.

GOP registrants, meanwhile, are rallying to Trump.

Just 15% of Republicans believe he should end his campaign in the wake of the verdict.

Meanwhile, “72% of Republican voters think right-wing politicians should still publicly campaign with Trump, regardless of his conviction, while just 17% said they should not. In fact, Republican voters want said politicians to remain loyal, as 71% say they should not oppose his nomination.”

Florida Republicans, of course, are rallying to the former President’s defense.

Sen. Rick Scott is part of a push to ensure President Joe Biden doesn’t get Judicial nominees through the Senate, Sen. Marco Rubio has been a vocal advocate for Trump, and even Gov. Ron DeSantis has decried the verdict.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is suggesting voters don’t care much about the trial or the verdict, as evidenced by polling of seven swing states that will decide who wins the election.

“Democrats and their media allies should put the corks back in their champagne bottles because despite a massive spike in Trial awareness from our Wednesday night to Thursday night data (pre- and post-conviction – 800 likely voters per night), voters appeared to shrug at the court ruling as there was NO impact on any of the ballots,” wrote pollster Tony Fabrizio in a memo circulated to media Saturday.

He also contends “there was no change in voters’ opinions of the Trial – 52% said they thought the Trial was politically motivated in Wednesday’s data and it stayed at 52% in last night’s data. As importantly, as illustrated by the table below, President Trump’s lead in every ballot iteration remained statistically unchanged.”