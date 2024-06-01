June 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrats celebrate Pride month, vow to ‘elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrats’
Nikki Fried. Photo by Jacob Ogles.

A.G. GancarskiJune 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Majority of voters back Donald Trump conviction

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Lloyd Austin downplays China tensions

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden campaign blames Donald Trump for Florida abortion law

Nikki Fried
Chair Nikki Fried issued a strong statement Saturday.

June is Pride Month, and the Florida Democratic Party is wasting no time in signalling its commitment to bolstering priorities of the LGBTQ+ community in the Sunshine State.

“Since we last celebrated Pride Month, many of Florida Republicans’ most extreme anti-LGBTQ+ measures — including bans on drag queens and the expanded “don’t say gay” law — were overturned by the courts. Even still, (Gov. Ron DeSantis) extreme policies continue to shape Florida today,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

“Just this week, Florida was ranked second to last in the country for its treatment of queer and trans people — from bans on books and rainbow lights on bridges to restrictions on gender affirming care for both children and adults,” Fried added.

She went on to point to a bill passed without any no votes in the by the GOP supermajority Legislature as a sign of Democratic effectiveness.

“While Florida Republicans continue to target queer and trans people to score political points, Florida Democrats are proud to support legislation protecting and honoring the LGBTQ+ community — including sponsoring the first pro-LGBTQ+ bill passed in recent memory, HB 159, which will provide expanded access to HIV prevention medication,” Fried said.

“Today and always, the Florida Democratic Party stands with the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates their contributions to our state. We will continue to oppose all forms of hatred and bigotry, and will work tirelessly to elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrats this fall to fight back against discrimination in Tallahassee.”

It should be noted that Democrats will face a challenging electoral environment this year, as Republicans outnumber them by more than 900,000 at last check.

Speaking of Republicans, they have offered no statement marking the beginning of Pride Month.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Majority of voters back Donald Trump conviction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories