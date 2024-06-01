Democrats celebrate Pride month, vow to ‘elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrats’

June is Pride Month, and the Florida Democratic Party is wasting no time in signalling its commitment to bolstering priorities of the LGBTQ+ community in the Sunshine State.

“Since we last celebrated Pride Month, many of Florida Republicans’ most extreme anti-LGBTQ+ measures — including bans on drag queens and the expanded “don’t say gay” law — were overturned by the courts. Even still, (Gov. Ron DeSantis‘) extreme policies continue to shape Florida today,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

“Just this week, Florida was ranked second to last in the country for its treatment of queer and trans people — from bans on books and rainbow lights on bridges to restrictions on gender affirming care for both children and adults,” Fried added.

She went on to point to a bill passed without any no votes in the by the GOP supermajority Legislature as a sign of Democratic effectiveness.

“While Florida Republicans continue to target queer and trans people to score political points, Florida Democrats are proud to support legislation protecting and honoring the LGBTQ+ community — including sponsoring the first pro-LGBTQ+ bill passed in recent memory, HB 159, which will provide expanded access to HIV prevention medication,” Fried said.

“Today and always, the Florida Democratic Party stands with the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates their contributions to our state. We will continue to oppose all forms of hatred and bigotry, and will work tirelessly to elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrats this fall to fight back against discrimination in Tallahassee.”

It should be noted that Democrats will face a challenging electoral environment this year, as Republicans outnumber them by more than 900,000 at last check.

Speaking of Republicans, they have offered no statement marking the beginning of Pride Month.