Former Ron DeSantis staffer seeks to become youngest School Board member in Florida history

Young candidates continue to make their plays for office in Northeast Florida, and the latest to announce is the youngest yet this cycle.

And if 19-year-old Matthew Mitchell is successful in his bid for the open Clay County School Board District 2 seat, he would be the youngest member of any School Board in Florida history.

Mitchell, who was class President at Clay High School, was one of the youngest staffers on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign, and parlayed that service into stints with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Florida Department of Education.

“We need a leader who understands the policymaking process and how it impacts everyday learning in the classroom for our teachers and students. I’m proud to be a product of the Clay County school system, and as your school board member, I’ll focus on the actual issues that are impacting our county, not talking points,” said Mitchell in a prepared statement from his campaign.

If he wins, he vows to focus on “expanding local business partnerships within the school district’s Career Technical Education program, holding townhalls with teachers to discuss issues they may be dealing with in the classroom, and open office hours for meetings with parents,” according to the campaign.

Mitchell is the latest in a series of young candidates for office in Northeast Florida, joining two other Democrats making similarly audacious bids in Duval County.

Benjamin Sandlin, who is challenging Rep. Wyman Duggan in HD 12, is just 20 years old.

Bryson Kade Morgan, a 21-year-old marketing manager for the Texas Roadhouse chain, is challenging Rep. Jessica Baker in HD 17.