Tom Leek touts Ron DeSantis endorsement in new TV spot

Republican state Senate candidate Tom Leek is touting a recent endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Conservative Tom Leek is endorsed by Governor Ron DeSantis because he’ll fight illegal immigration, battle Biden-omics and back the blue,” a narrator states in a new 15-second spot. “Tom Leek trusted by conservatives, endorsed by Governor DeSantis.”

The ad splices together video of Leek and DeSantis separately. The messaging is read over video of Leek speaking to agriculture workers, professionals in the Florida Capitol and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The ad, from the Friends of Tom Leek political committee, will air on TV.

Leek, a sitting state Representative, is running to succeed state Sen. Travis Hutson in Senate District 7. He has touted a number of endorsements from other elected officials but was clearly anxious to spread the word of support from DeSantis. The new ad was released less than 24 hours after the Governor announced his support.

“I’m happy to endorse Tom Leek, a proven conservative, for the Florida Senate,” DeSantis said in a statement released by Leek’s campaign. “In the Florida House, he has fought alongside us on the countless initiatives that have made Florida the freest state in the union. I look forward to continuing to work with him as District 7’s next Senator.”

Leek faces former professional wrestler Gerry James in a Republican Primary. James also ran two years ago against Hutson. Democrat George “T” Hill and independent Michael Gist have both filed for the seat as well.

But the winner of the Republican Primary will likely coast to the seat. SD 7 leans heavily Republican. In the 2020 Presidential Election, more than 62% of voters there supported Republican Donald Trump. In 2022, nearly 68% of voters there supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election.

Promoting of the endorsements comes ahead of a June 14 qualification deadline for any other candidates to file for the open seat.

Leek in a radio ad previously touted support from U.S. Reps. Cory Mills and Michael Waltz, as well as from four Sheriffs in SD 7, including Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly, Putnam Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, St. Johns Sheriff Robert Hardwick and Chitwood.