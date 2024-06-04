Joe Biden re-election campaign builds Florida team with 10 key hires

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is beefing up its Sunshine State team of political operatives.

In a joint announcement with the Florida Democratic Party, the campaign revealed 10 Florida hires, all of whom will be familiar to politicos in the Sunshine State.

“We’re thrilled to have a strong, Florida-grown team focused on helping reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot across our state,” said Biden-Harris Florida state director Jasmine Burney-Clark, who was hired in April.

“We’re going to continue to work every day to earn the vote of every Floridian and make clear the threat Trump and MAGA Republicans pose to our health care, reproductive rights, fundamental freedoms, and our democracy.”

Cramer Verde, a veteran of both Charlie Crist’s and Nikki Fried’s Governor campaigns, comes on as Florida Political Director. The Sarasota consultant served as Southwest Florida political director for Biden’s 2020 campaign. A former President of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida, he also served as state director of League of United Latin American Citizens and on the board for the ACLU of Florida.

Kyle Alexander, owner of 4 Eleven Political Consulting, will be deputy political director. Alexander previously worked as Vice President of Public Policy for the Realtors Association and as the Government and Industry Relations Manager with Walt Disney World. She also has worked in the Florida House and Senate.

Brittany Geathers, meanwhile, will serve as the Coalitions Director for Florida. She worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign as African American Vote Director in Florida in 2020. Geathers has long been active in Florida politics, including in the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Young Democrats, League of Women Voters, NAACP, and the Democratic Club of North Florida,

Milton Vázquez, Hispanic Coalitions Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, will be Deputy Coalitions Director. The Florida State alum has worked in political operations including Enroll America, Hispanic Federation, Bring It Home Florida, and the United Teachers of Dade

Tiffany Hughes, owner of Brite Hire and a former state House candidate, will serve as the Chief Operating Officer for Biden’s Florida campaign. The former Orange County NAACP and League of Women Voters leader previously served as Director of Philanthropy for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.

Quentin Simmons, a 15-year human resources professional, serves as Deputy Operations Director.

Karol Molinares, a former Communications Director on the government side for U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, comes on as Florida Communications Manager for the Biden team. She previously served as the leader for LPAC, which is dedicated to boosting LGBTQ female and nonbinary candidates. Molinares previously worked for Fried during her time as Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Travis Brooks, a veteran of Barack Obama’s 2012 Virginia campaign and Florida Data Director for NextGen Climate, will serve as the Data Director in Florida. He held similar positions with the NAACP and State Voices Florida.

Adam Ginsburg, a former Florida Democratic Party Deputy Voter Protection Director, will fill the role of Voter Protection Director. He most recently worked in communications for the Campaign Legal Center.

Finally, the campaign named Laurence Khan, most recently a Senior Advisor for We Are Más, as Content and Mobilization Director. Khan worked to counter misinformation for congressional candidates Phil Ehr and Joey Atkins, Democratic candidates in South Florida, and previously ran Adam Hattersley’s successful state House campaign in 2018. He also served as Integrated Communications Director for Hard Knocks Strategies, a South Florida-based voter contact firm.

All join Burner-Clark and Florida Senior Advisors Phillip Jerez and Jackie Lee in managing the President’s Florida campaign team.

“Florida Democrats and the Biden-Harris campaign are building a machine to beat Donald Trump and defend our democracy in 2024,” said Fried, now Florida Democratic Party Chair.

“Today’s hires demonstrate the Biden-Harris campaign’s commitment to investing in Florida so we can stop Trump from banning abortion, killing Florida jobs, and raising our healthcare costs. We look forward to working with this all-star, homegrown team of Florida operatives to hold Donald Trump accountable this November and reelect President Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot.”