Delegation for 6.4.24: Defense dollars — red tape — ports of call — El Salvador — smackdown

Defense directives

With election season just over the horizon, members of Congress are trying to put together critical budgets and legislation. That includes military and security spending, which is still in the works, and Florida delegation members have a list of local priorities they want funded.

However, they also have a host of policy desires impacted by the budgets.

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, boasted about Homeland Security measures included in a different silo. Still, in this case, he spotlighted funding that’s prohibited. He and other South Florida lawmakers pushed for any nations on the “state sponsors of terrorism” list to face a complete prohibition on security aid. That list currently includes just a handful of countries: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

“I am grateful to Chairman Mark Amodei of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee for including a strong prohibition that Congressman Carlos A. Giménez, Chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, Chairwoman of the Subcommittee of the Western Hemisphere in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and I worked on for the proposed fiscal year 2025 funding legislation to ensure that no taxpayer money is used to allow individuals working for a country designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism to have access to sensitive U.S. government facilities,” Díaz-Balart said.

“I commend Chairman Amodei for his leadership in prioritizing our national security by ensuring that state sponsors of terrorism are not permitted to view critical U.S. security facilities again.”

Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, voted in favor of a proposal for the National Defense Authorization Act that includes $92 million for projects around Cape Canaveral. The veteran and defense contractor also called for certain reforms, such as requiring the Defense Department to employ FAA-certified commercial dual-use products.

“As a combat veteran and Representative of Florida’s 7th Congressional District who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to seeing the House Armed Services Committee defense policy advance,” Mills said.

“This legislation includes various measures to ensure a better quality of life for our troops and strengthen the United States’ defense readiness. With the looming geopolitical alignment of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, it is more important than ever that we invest in our armed forces and bolster the United States’ defense readiness. We must ensure that our service members and their families, who have sacrificed so much, are equipped with the proper training, equipment, and support they need to continue safeguarding our nation. I am proud to have voted to advance a defense bill that effectively authorizes U.S. taxpayer dollars to strengthen our military, readiness, and ensure a better quality of life for our service members.”

Bureaucracy erosion

Hurricane season has arrived and Sen. Marco Rubio wants the federal government to cut red tape on disaster response. Florida’s senior Senator sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging a review of all federal regulations that might delay relief or disjoint recovery.

“In times of disaster, Americans come together to overcome daunting challenges to rebuild and recover,” the Miami Republican said.

“A thoughtful assessment and revision of bureaucratic mandates that impede disaster recovery efforts is necessary to address victims’ health and safety needs effectively.”

Rubio offered suggestions for improving communication between the Departments of Health and Human Services, which oversee many social services individuals must rely on after a storm strikes, and the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense, which supervise much of the immediate logistics in the wake of disasters.

The Senator also said the Defense Department could better use authority to assist in repairs to infrastructure immediately.

Other suggestions include the Federal Aviation Administration lifting restrictions on fly zones for drones delivering relief and the IRS’s policy of delaying filing deadlines for impacted areas. He also called for several federal agencies to lift many bureaucratic restrictions on businesses to help them recover quickly after disasters disrupt communities.

Specific to Florida, the Senator also called on the Veterans Affairs Department to ensure a full suite of services remains available in areas like the Florida Keys and Panhandle, which can become immediately isolated when disasters knock out roadways and bridges.

“I respectfully request that your administration work directly with my office and the State of Florida to ease any other regulatory burdens associated with federal disaster relief and recovery that may require congressional assistance,” he wrote.

Port sourcing

America’s ports connect many international commerce to the U.S. economy. But is a nation hostile to American interests sourcing much of the equipment?

Sen. Rick Scott and Giménez sent a bicameral letter to Maritime Administration Administrator Rear Admiral Ann. C. Phillips demanding information on how many Chinese cranes and other technology at ports come from China. That follows a Wall Street Journal report on espionage experts raising alarms on the issue.

The lawmakers noted that a Defense budget passed by Congress last year includes a demand to specifically study the cybersecurity and national security threats posed by foreign-manufactured cranes. The recent report suggests the reasons behind that requirement.

“There has been growing concern regarding the presence of communication equipment on cranes manufactured by Chinese-state-owned company Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) that have been installed at U.S. ports, as recently reported by the Wall Street Journal,” the letter to Phillips reads. “This follows the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s discovery of intelligence-gathering equipment on board a ship transporting cranes into the Baltimore port in 2021. This surreptitiously installed communication equipment potentially jeopardizes critical U.S. infrastructure and presents a serious threat to national security.”

The letter also notes the recent collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and that cutting off transportation connections can devastate the U.S. economy.

Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, introduced the Port Crane Security and Inspection Act (HR 3169) last year. It has since become law, and inspection protocols have been established. But he and Scott voiced frustration that the administration hasn’t acted quickly.

“Safeguarding critical infrastructure from threats posed by foreign adversaries and securing the nation’s supply chains are of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, it appears the Maritime Administration apparently does not share the same sense of urgency in keeping our ports safe — as evidenced by your agency’s failure to meet the deadline to submit the report to Congress required by the FY2023 NDAA,” the letter reads.

“This mandatory report is now six months delinquent, and your agency has provided no updates about its status or anticipated date of completion. Therefore, we are requesting an update on the progress of the study mandated by Section 3529 of the FY2023 NDAA, as well as any relevant developments.”

El Salvador celebration

Rep. Matt Gaetz was among the Republican figures in El Salvador this weekend for President Nayib Bukele’s second inauguration. The Fort Walton Beach Republican posted a video of himself with the world leader.

Gaetz told Bukele, “We’re big fans,” and Bukele responded, “Me too, and we have a lot of common friends.”

The post also included a quote Gaetz gave to La Noticia SV, an El Salvadoran newspaper.

“Nayib Bukele locks up gangs, expels corrupt judges, embraces God unapologetically, and rebukes globalism with facts and results,” reads a translation. “He is loved by his people and an inspiration to the Western world. It is an honor for me to call him a friend.”

The attendance by Gaetz and other U.S. political figures, including Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, drew criticism from the left. MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones wrote in a blog post that Bukele was known for mass incarcerations of political opponents, suggesting Gaetz glossed over that as some type of reform.

“But it seems clear why members of today’s MAGA-fueled GOP are drawn to Bukele,” Jones wrote. “He’s every bit the strongman they see in Trump — but with more freedom to repress people in his own country, particularly perceived opponents.”

Of note, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also attended the inauguration on behalf of the Biden administration.

Bithlo bound

Rep. Maxwell Frost opened a new office in Central Florida. A Bithlo branch office will now serve constituents outside the urban Orlando core.

“We are seeing a rising number of low-income folks being pushed out by the growing gentrification happening on the east side of town, leaving many without access to the resources they need to get back on their feet,” said Frost, an Orlando Democrat.

“By establishing this branch office, we are meeting the people where they are and connecting members of the Bithlo community to the resources and opportunities they need to have affordable access to housing, health care and other basic necessities.”

Frost has previously set up pop-up offices at Pine Hills, Eatonville, and the University of Central Florida, all within Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

DeSantis smackdown

A decision by Florida to challenge Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility for children in the state prompted the ire of Florida’s congressional Democrats. Rep. Kathy Castor is now cheering the courts for rejecting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ effort.

“Today’s decision to dismiss Florida’s costly lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is a victory for children and working families nationwide,” the Tampa Democrat said. “Gov. DeSantis’ cruel decision to challenge the new federal 12-month continuous eligibility protection for children in Medicaid and CHIP would have hurt children across the country. Thankfully, families will be able to enjoy the long-term health benefits and cost savings and as Congress intended.”

U.S. District Judge William Jung, a Trump appointee, dismissed a lawsuit by Florida protesting federal guidelines that stated the state could not remove families from Florida KidCare for failing to pay premiums. Jung said the court lacks jurisdiction over the dispute. The lawsuit could eventually be refiled, but Jung said the state needed to challenge the rules at the federal agency level first.

Before this year, states could provide 12 months of continuous eligibility for children enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP.

Castor said this should settle matters and that families should have access to CHIP preserved.

“Instead of wasting time and energy trying to evade the law, the State of Florida should turn its attention to keeping children healthy and well through consistent health coverage and do more to ensure that children do not experience harmful gaps in coverage due to procedural reasons, bureaucratic red tape, or deliberate actions by the state,” Castor said.

“It is time for Florida to stop delaying, follow the law and work with CMS to expand CHIP coverage (‘KidCare’) to more children. The State of Florida should immediately re-enroll the thousands of children that they pushed off KidCare since January in violation of the new continuous eligibility protection.”

Fallen hero

The House voted to rename a post office in Sebring after Thomas McGuire, a fallen World War II fighter pilot.

Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, filed legislation (HR 6810) in December to redesignate a U.S. Postal Service building on Ridgewood Drive as the U.S. Army Air Corps Major Thomas B. McGuire Post Office Building. The entire Florida House delegation co-sponsored the bill.

“I am pleased my bill to pay tribute to American hero, FL-18’s own Major Thomas McGuire, unanimously passed the House today,” said Franklin, a career Naval aviator. “His gallant initiative and selfless regard for the safety of his fellow service members inspires me. It is my sincere hope this bill preserves his legacy for future generations and honors his sacrifice.”

McGuire died in the war in 1945 while flying in the Central Philippines while leading a squad of P-38s that came under attack. The Sebring High graduate was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously two years later. During his career, McGuire shot down 38 enemy planes.

Veteran story

A Naples veteran still alive and well received an honor this week as well when Díaz-Balart recognized Jim Buccholz with a Congressional Veteran Commendation.

That is part of a program run by the Congressman in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Open only to those nominated by others; the honor goes to individuals who both made wartime sacrifices and peacetime contributions to their community.

Buccholz will also soon be interviewed by the Veterans History Project, an effort conducted by the Library of Congress to document oral histories as told by service members. The interview will be viewable online as well.

Viral exchange

Tense and often insulting exchanges between House Republicans and Anthony Fauci made headlines after a hearing of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, some attention was generated by a brief back-and-forth between Rep. Jared Moskowitz and the epidemiology expert.

That was mostly for some signature trolling by the Parkland Democrat, who noted that Trump, shortly before leaving office in 2021, gave Fauci a presidential commendation, specifically for his work on Operation Warp Speed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Colleagues on this body say that you should be charged and found guilty,” Moskowitz said. “Of course, the only one that’s happened to is your former boss.”

Moskowitz also pressed on how Fauci responded to Trump’s claims during the pandemic that people should use drugs not developed for COVID-19, like hydroxychloroquine.

“I was put in a very difficult position I didn’t like of having to contradict publicly the President of the United States,” Fauci said.

Of note, Moskowitz served in Florida as DeSantis’ Director of Emergency Management at the time, once wearing an N95 mask on the cover of Influence Magazine.

DeSantis would go on to rail against mask and vaccine mandates, even suggesting vaccines for COVID-19 pose a health risk despite touring the state distributing vaccines at pop-up clinics in 2021.

Florida team

Biden’s re-election campaign just beefed up its Sunshine State team of political operatives. In a joint announcement with the Florida Democratic Party, the campaign announced 10 Florida hires, all of whom will be familiar to politicos in the state.

“We’re thrilled to have a strong, Florida-grown team focused on helping reelect President Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot across our state,” said Biden-Harris Florida state director Jasmine Burney-Clark, who was hired in April.

Cramer Verde, a veteran of Charlie Crist’s and Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaigns, comes on as Florida Political Director. The Sarasota consultant served as Southwest Florida political director for Biden’s 2020 campaign. Kyle Alexander, owner of 4 Eleven Political Consulting, will be the deputy political director.

Brittany Geathers, meanwhile, will serve as Coalitions Director for Florida. She worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign as African American Vote Director in Florida in 2020. Milton Vázquez, Hispanic Coalitions Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, will be Deputy Coalitions Director.

Tiffany Hughes, owner of Brite Hire and a former Florida House candidate, will serve as the Chief Operating Officer for Biden’s Florida campaign, while Quentin Simmons will serve as Deputy Operations Director.

Karol Molinares, a former Communications Director for Rep. Frederica Wilson, will be the Biden team’s Florida communications manager.

Meanwhile, Travis Brooks, a veteran of Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and Florida Data Director for NextGen Climate, will be the Data Director in Florida. Adam Ginsburg, a former Florida Democratic Party Deputy Voter Protection Director, will fill the role of Voter Protection Director. Finally, the campaign named Laurence Khan, most recently a senior adviser for We Are Más, as Content and Mobilization Director.

On this day

June 4, 1961 — “John Kennedy, Nikita Khrushchev agree on neutrality for Laos” via History.com — President Kennedy and the Soviet Union Premier, meeting in Vienna, struck a bargain to support a neutral and independent Laos. Laos had been the scene of an ongoing communist insurgency by the Pathet Lao guerrillas. In July 1959, the North Vietnamese Politburo formed Group 959 to furnish weapons and supplies to the Pathet Lao. By 1960, the Pathet Lao was threatening the survival of the Royal Lao government. When President Dwight Eisenhower was about to leave office, he told Kennedy that Laos “was the key to the entire area of Southeast Asia.”

June 4, 1919 — “Congress approves 19th Amendment” via the Library of Congress — Congress, by joint resolution, approved the woman’s suffrage amendment and sent it to the states for ratification. The House voted 304-89 and the Senate 56-25 in favor of the amendment. Disagreement on whether the best strategy was to pursue enfranchisement through a federal amendment or by individual state campaigns had divided the women’s suffrage movement in 1869. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony worked for a federal amendment under the banner of the National Woman Suffrage Association. At the same time, Lucy Stone led the American Woman Suffrage Association’s state-by-state battle for the vote.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Christine Sexton.