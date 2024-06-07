Anti-Donald Trump ads target conservatives concerned about White House riot and accountability

Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday arguing that no one — including former President Donald Trump — is above the law.

The campaign urges the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s claim of absolute immunity from prosecution for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Our constitutional system is predicated on legal accountability and equal justice under the law, even for presidents and past presidents,” said Sarah Longwell, Executive Director of Republicans for the Rule of Law. “Conservatives feel this in our bones: No man or woman is above the law. In this case, that means rejecting the ‘absolute immunity’ claim.”

The ads will appear on digital and streaming platforms, including YouTube and Hulu, through June 23.

“The campaign will target states where information about the immunity argument has been least available — such as Alabama and Texas — and those that are directly impacted by these arguments — such as Georgia and Pennsylvania,” according to the organization’s press release.

One 30-second ad featured a montage of longtime conservative voters expressing their concerns about what happens if Trump is not held accountable for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. Trump has argued that Presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution.

“The damage it would do to America is incomprehensive,” one person said.

Another conservative chimed in, “That should scare the heck out of everyone.”

“No one, including the President, is above the law,” another person said.

“We all have to live under the rule of the law,” a different voice added.

Republicans for the Rule of Law wants the ads to influence Republicans who see other conservatives speaking out against Trump.

“It spotlights messengers who have the most credibility with these audiences — namely, people who look and sound like them — to make a pro-democracy, pro-rule of law case that is firmly rooted in conservative

values,” the organization said in a press release. “These voices will be critical inputs as the Supreme Court approaches a decision on presidential immunity.”