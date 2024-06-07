Jewish-themed donations help Debra Tendrich cross $30K mark for HD 89 bid

Democratic nonprofit executive Debra Tendrich raised $10,000 in the past two months toward her bid for the open House District 89 seat.

The haul brings her total fundraising since she filed last July to $31,000. She had about $13,500 left going into June.

A closer look at her recent gains shows that of the 83 contributions she accepted between April and May, a quarter were either multiples of 18 or contained the number itself.

That’s no coincidence, Tendrich said.

The number 18 is significant in the Jewish religion. It’s the numerical value of the Hebrew word Chai, which means “life.” Members of the Jewish faith often give money in multiples of 18 at weddings, bar mitzvahs or when making honorary donations to confer the gift of life or luck.

Tendrich’s campaign said she’s been targeted “on multiple occasions” for her Jewish heritage, especially after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. And the symbolic donations from both Jewish and non-Jewish people, the campaign said, represent a “united stand against antisemitism and a collective endorsement of (her) support for Israel and advocacy against hate.”

“I am deeply moved and humbled by the outpouring of support,” Tendrich said in a statement. “Each $18 donation is a powerful statement that together, we stand against hate and bigotry, and for a future where all communities are respected and valued. This is not just about a campaign; it’s about the fight for justice and equality.”

Tendrich received 10 donations of $18, three donations of $36, two donations of $72, two donations of $180 and one donation of $360. She also accepted three donations of $118, which isn’t a multiple of 18 but contains the number.

Tendrich, the founder and leader of the Eat Better Live Better nonprofit, is set to face lawyer Destinie Baker Sutton in a Democratic Primary. Sutton raised $42,000 between late January, when she entered the race, and March 31.

The winner will take on Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata, who raised close to $15,000 between March 31, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

Campaign finance reports for the April-May period are due Monday. As of Friday morning, only Tendrich had filed hers.

The trio are running to succeed Lake Clarke Shores Democratic Rep. David Silvers, who is running to take the Senate District 26 seat in two years.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 in Palm Beach County stretches east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantic to Cloud Lake and contains Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

The qualifying period for state office candidates runs from noon on June 10 to noon on June 14.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.