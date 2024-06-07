Hemp, Amendment 3 and more: 3 Questions with John Morgan

Floridians have a chance this Fall to legalize adult-use marijuana, and John Morgan has been one of the main policy drivers on that issue here in Florida.

With that vote just months away, plus rumors that Gov. Ron DeSantis may veto a measure regulating the hemp industry, we thought it was a good time to reach out to Morgan for his thoughts on the goings on in the hemp and marijuana silos.

FP: You recently stepped back into a public-facing role on cannabis policy. What are your thoughts on the hemp bill and the word on the street that the Governor may veto it?

Morgan: Let’s hope he doesn’t. If he does veto it, it would be out of character for him because on one hand he is saying that he wants to protect children from THC-laden products, yet the bill headed to his desk does just that. The bill, as I understand it, also puts reasonable limits on dosages, has labeling requirements and a veto would keep untested unregulated intoxicating products on every street corner. And for the record, I am not opposed to the products but, like with all intoxicating substances, they should be regulated to ensure safety.

And here is why I hope he doesn’t.

Ron DeSantis is still young, he is smart — Harvard and Yale educated — and must know that marijuana is a big issue going forward and a popular one even among those in his own party. With President Joe Biden’s recent move to reschedule marijuana, he certainly has to know he is being outflanked here.

FP: Do you have thoughts about both the Chair and the Executive Director being paid lobbyists for the hemp industry?

Morgan: Yes. It is confounding that full-time salaried employees of the Republican Party of Florida — also be working against nearly every elected Republican legislator? Keep in mind that EVERY Senator supported the hemp bill and now you have the Republican Party of Florida paid staffers working to kill THEIR bill.

It speaks to the hypocrisy and the fact that the actual people of this state no longer seem to have a voice.

And here is further nonsense. The Chair of the Florida Democratic Party also appears to have a financial stake in the hemp bill, so a veto by DeSantis also helps her. Imagine that! He signs a bill that helps one of his chief opponents!

FP: With that in mind, why do you think Governor DeSantis opposes Amendment 3?

Morgan: Follow the money.

When I first passed the medical marijuana amendment, Gov. DeSantis read the language of the amendment and agreed with me that it allowed smoking. His position then was smart, reasonable and consistent with what voters clearly wanted.

Truly, I liked that Ron DeSantis!

But that was a long time ago and now he has his sights set on another run for President. Instead of supporting a good measure to protect public safety, increase tax revenue in the state, and decrease the waste of law enforcement’s time in dealing with low-level cannabis possession crimes, he is balking and saying things that simply are not true. Call me an optimist but I think as the policy impacts settle in, he will soften his stance.