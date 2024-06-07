Dave Weldon has raised more than $165K for his HD 32 run

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon has raised more than $100,000 for his run for the Florida House through his candidate account.

The Indialantic Republican reported more than $5,600 in new donations in April and May. That’s a modest amount, but enough to put his total fundraising at nearly $102,000 since entering the House District 32 race in February 2023.

Additionally, the Friends of Dave Weldon political committee reported more than $7,700 in new donations the last two months, and more than $65,000 since the committee’s formation last year.

Notably, he did most of the fundraising when he technically faced no Republican opposition for an open seat. But state Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican, announced in May she would run for the open state House seat.

She has touted significant endorsements, including from former President Donald Trump and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. She has yet to report the fundraising for her first month in the race, but reports are due by June 10.

Weldon has endorsements of his own, including from state Rep. Tyler Sirois and retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, the latter of whom helped orchestrate Mike Haridopolos unexpectedly qualifying to run as Posey’s successor in Congress before Posey announced his retirement. Mayfield was rumored as considering a run for the seat in two years.

As for who is supporting Weldon, his campaign most recently reported $1,000 donations to his campaign from Melbourne retirees Mitchell and Dudley Garner, along with other individuals in the district.

The political committee, meanwhile, also relied on individual donors the last few months, including $1,000 contributions from Palm Bay advertising professional Avi Armon, Grand Valkaria retiree Charles McLellon and Malabar retiree Norma Frazee.

The Friends of Dave Weldon committee closed May with more than $40,000 in cash on hand. Weldon’s candidate account had more than $71,000 in the bank, including a $20,000 candidate loan.

Democrat Juan Hinojosa has not yet reported any fundraising. But the Primary is likely where most spending will occur. Nearly 64% of voters in the district in 2022 backed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election.