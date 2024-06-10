Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.10.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “Donald Trump probation interview set for Monday after hush money conviction” via Adam Reiss, Laura Jarrett and Summer Concepcion of NBC News — Trump is scheduled to sit for a virtual interview on Monday with a New York City probation officer from his home at Mar-a-Lago with his attorney Todd Blanche at his side after he was found guilty on all counts in the hush money trial against him last month, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. The former President is scheduled to be sentenced for all 34 felony counts in New York on July 11, days before the Republican National Convention begins. Some legal experts noted that holding a probation interview over a video conference call is unusual but having the former President in a New York probation would also be unprecedented.

Powerhouse governmental affairs firm Capital City Consulting is bringing on Cory Dowd as a Partner in its Tallahassee office.

Before joining CCC, Dowd served in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and held key leadership positions within his administration, including being deputy chief of staff at the Florida Department of Education.

“Cory is another exciting hire for Capital City Consulting, as we continue to strategically grow the firm and add value for our clients,” said Capital City Consulting Co-founder Nick Iarossi. “His breadth of experience working in the Governor’s office, as well as in the legislature, will translate well to the work we do at Capital City Consulting.”

“We’re glad to see Cory become a part of our team of partners,” said Capital City Consulting Co-founder Ron LaFace. “Cory is no stranger to hard work and having to deliver results, and we’re excited to see what he achieves here at Capital City Consulting.”

“I am honored to be joining the talented team at Capital City Consulting,” said Dowd. “Capital City Consulting boasts an impressive roster of partners — all of whom work hard, using their experience and connections to help its clients achieve their goals — and I look forward to using the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my career in state government to help bolster the team’s efforts.”

In addition to his work at FDOE, Dowd also served as DeSantis’ deputy director of legislative affair and as a policy adviser to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, where he focused on cybersecurity policy and aerospace economic development.

Outside of the Executive Office of the Governor, Dowd served as a policy adviser to then-House Speaker Jose Oliva, where he specialized in legislative appropriations. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Florida State University.

Jennifer Guy-Hudson has joined Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) as its Senior Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs Manager.

In her new role, Guy-Hudson will be responsible for supporting the association’s legislative services and advocacy programs by analyzing legislative activities, rule-making, and new initiatives established by government agencies and partners.

Guy-Hudson most recently worked as an Infrastructure Strategies Committee Attorney in the House. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a law degree from Florida Coastal.

“We are thrilled for Jennifer to join the FCCC Government Relations team,” said FCCC Director of Government Relations Sara Sanders Bremer.

“Her wealth of experience in both government and industry will be a wonderful addition to the association’s legislative program, and we’re excited to incorporate her skill set into our efforts working for and on behalf of Florida’s Clerks of Court and Comptrollers.”

—@KevinCate: I don’t have a hot take for every single poll (I do see them all bc I follow @umichvoter), but it seems like the Summer vibes are with @JoeBiden.

—@Madrid_Mike: It’s getting harder to find a voter model scenario where Biden is picking up enough Republican college-educated defectors to offset the losses he’s getting with U.S.-born Latinos.

—@Jason_Garcia: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has created a new political fundraising committee: Florida Freedom Fund

—@Fineout: Hmm. Several websites run by the state of Florida — including its main portal and the one for @GovRonDeSantis — appear to be down

—@BastienFachan: Carlos Alcaraz, age 12: ‘My dream if I become a pro is to win Roland-Garros and Wimbledon’ Carlos Alcaraz, age 21: TITLES AT BOTH ROLAND-GARROS AND WIMBLEDON

—@RodLaver: Congratulations to #RolandGarros singles champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. It’s been a memorable few weeks in Paris, filled with heroic feats among such talented athletes pushing each other to greater heights. The sport is in good hands.

—@MarkLewisMD: Anthony Bourdain was as great an ambassador for travel and anti-isolationism as any diplomat, a true citizen of the world Which is why — on the anniversary of his death — it’s hard to know the globe-trotter was suffering to the point he felt there was nowhere else to go

“Trump and Joe Biden neck and neck nationally and in battlegrounds” via Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus and Kabir Khanna of CBS News — Among all the factors on voters’ minds this election, Trump’s guilty verdict pales in comparison to issues like the economy, inflation and the border — all items on which Trump maintains advantages.

As such, the verdict has not dramatically reshaped the race.

But what we do see is a few more Biden voters activated out of opposition to Trump. His vote has become increasingly centered around anti-Trump sentiment, more so than affinity for Biden himself. Today, most of Biden’s voters say their main rationale is opposing Trump and that’s up from March.

Whether that dynamic is enough to sustain Biden looms as one of the central questions of this campaign — a contest that today is essentially tied in likely voter preference, both nationally and across the collective battleground states.

Among Trump’s voters, the verdict is a wash. A few say it’s a reason to show him support, a few say they’re backing him despite it, and the great bulk of them say it doesn’t matter either way.

A majority say Trump’s conviction is not a factor in their vote decision. In fact, the trial ranks much lower as a factor when considered on its own than every other issue tested.

“Rick Scott not supporting legal pot measure” via The Associated Press — Scott says he’ll be voting in November against a ballot amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in his state, a deeply personal decision based on his brother’s long history of addiction. The Senator and former Florida Governor said he watched his brother Roger Scott begin smoking marijuana as a teenager and then struggle with substance use for the rest of his life. “People end up with addictive personalities, and so he did,” Scott said in an interview. “It messes up your life, and so that’s why I’ve never supported legalization of drugs.” When Roger Scott died in April at 67, the cause wasn’t substance abuse, but rather “a life of drugs and alcohol” catching up with him, the Senator said. He had lived in an apartment in Dallas, Texas, where he served jail time in 1990 on a misdemeanor conviction of possessing dangerous drugs.

—”What you need to know about Florida’s Amendment 6, the campaign finance ballot question” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald

“Matt Gaetz launches his re-election campaign for CD 1” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — About 250 people packed The Venue at Beach Weekend to see U.S. Rep. Gaetz officially announce his re-election campaign as he attempts to continue representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The event began with opening remarks from Republican state Reps. Alex Andrade of Pensacola and Joel Rudman of Navarre primarily touched on conservative speaking points, including the “unjust” felony convictions of Trump, Biden’s mental faculties, and the inclusion of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies seen in schools and the military. Rudman even took a verbal shot at Taylor Swift. “We didn’t send (Gaetz) up to Washington to make friends. He doesn’t get his political advice from Taylor Swift like some of the others,” Rudman said.

“Corey Simon raises $583K in latest finance report, tops $1.54M this cycle” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Sen. Simon, running for re-election in one of the most closely-watched Senate contests of the election cycle, hauled in $583,195 in the last two months between his campaign and political committee accounts combined. The latest campaign finance reports for Simon aren’t public yet but are due Monday. They reflect April and May, a time when lawmakers were out of their Regular Session and free to fundraise. The prior report, which covered the first three months of the year, spanned the Regular Session which ran for two months until March 8, during which lawmakers were barred from raising campaign funds. In total, Simon has raised $1.54 million for his campaign so far this cycle. That includes $1 million in his political committee, Friends of Corey Simon, where contributions aren’t capped, and $523,000 for his main campaign account, where contributions are capped at $1,000 per entity.

Ashley Moody endorses Keith Truenow for SD 13 — Attorney General Moody is endorsing Rep. Truenow in the race to succeed term-limited Sen. Dennis Baxley in Senate District 13. “Like me, Keith Truenow is a no-nonsense conservative. He has devoted his life to serving his community first as a veteran and now as a state legislator. Keith has always stood for law and order, and I trust he always will. Join me in supporting Keith Truenow,” Moody said. Truenow added, “Ashley Moody is one of the most respected Attorney Generals in the country. Working with her to keep Florida safe has been an honor. Earning her endorsement and support is truly humbling.”

—”‘Life-changing experience’ drives Democrat Therese W. Gamble to challenge Kim Daniels in HD 14” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Dave Weldon has raised more than $165K for his HD 32 run” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Weldon has raised more than $100,000 for his run for the Florida House through his candidate account. Weldon reported more than $5,600 in new donations in April and May. That’s a modest amount, but enough to put his total fundraising at nearly $102,000 since entering the House District 32 race in February 2023. Additionally, the Friends of Dave Weldon political committee reported more than $7,700 in new donations in the last two months, and more than $65,000 since the committee’s formation last year. Notably, he did most of the fundraising when he technically faced no Republican opposition for an open seat. But state Sen. Debbie Mayfield announced in May she would run for the open state House seat.

“Fresh off his Special Election win, Tom Keen reports $45K for re-election in HD 35” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It’s been less than six months since Rep. Keen flipped House District 35. He’s since raised nearly $45,000 to defend the seat in November. Keen stepped from election mode directly into the Legislative Session — and 60-day fundraising ban — and closed the first quarter with under $8,000 in his candidate account. But in April and May, he collected more than $18,500, and reported raising almost $26,500 in total since his January election in his candidate account. Additionally, the political committee Friends of Tom Keen collected another $18,000 in the last two months. “After an immediate turnaround from the Special Election right into the Legislative Session, I’m honored to have such amazing support as we head back into a campaign so soon,” Keen said

Happening Wednesday:

Save the date:

“Hollywood vets and Biden alums launch super PAC to shore up his youth vote problem” via Elena Schneider of POLITICO — Allies of Biden are launching a new super PAC aimed at fixing one of his most problematic demographic trends: his erosion with young voters. The group, Won’t PAC Down, will raise and spend $20 million to $25 million. It’s also turning to Hollywood for help. Won’t PAC Down has hired millennial and Gen Z writers, directors and producers to help craft pro-Biden content that’s specifically engineered to sell an octogenarian candidate to typically disillusioned and hard-to-reach voters under 30. Those movie industry creatives, with credits from “Saturday Night Live” to “Parks and Recreation” to “Big Mouth,” have been meeting monthly for the last half year in a rented, loft-style conference room in a downtown Los Angeles office building. There, they have pitched everything from 30- and 90-second influencer-style ads that could run on Instagram Reels to highly produced, scripted ads. The group’s first actual ads — which will only appear on social media and streaming platforms — are expected to drop in early July.

—“Ron DeSantis: Border crisis is a ‘sin of commission’ by Biden” via Fox News

“DeSantis vetoes new proposed hemp restrictions” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — DeSantis has vetoed a bill that sought to bring new restrictions to Florida’s rapidly growing hemp industry, saying the new regulatory controls would have strangled small businesses that have opened because of hemp. The bill, SB 1698, would have restricted sales of hemp-derived products that include alternative forms of THC, which are marketed to provide the same effects as marijuana. DeSantis wrote in a transmittal letter about the veto that the goals of the bill were commendable but the burden on small businesses would be too much. “The bill would, in fact, impose debilitating regulatory burdens on small businesses and almost certainly fail to achieve its purposes,” DeSantis wrote.

—“Hemp industry officials express relief after DeSantis veto — for now” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix

“A giant homebuilder wrote a Florida law to build housing subdivisions faster and cheaper” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The new law, records show, was largely written by Lennar Corp., one of the nation’s largest residential developers. Dubbed by lobbyists as the “Lennar permitting language,” the legislation (Senate Bill 812) will compel cities and counties across Florida to issue building permits for most of the homes in a proposed subdivision before the development plans are finalized. That’s not all. The bill allows homebuilders to hire private contractors in order to perform faster reviews of development applications. It enables them to more quickly lock in “vested rights” that shield them from any stricter development rules or environmental regulations that a community might adopt in the future. And it permits builders to begin selling future homes sooner. The company framed its “advance community construction” plan as a way to help fill Florida’s shortage of affordably priced homes.

“Florida, other states beg insurers not to drop climate-threatened homes” via The Associated Press — In the coming years, climate change could force Americans from their homes, not just by raising sea levels, worsening wildfires and causing floods — but also by putting insurance coverage out of reach. In places including California, Florida and Louisiana, some homeowners are finding it nearly impossible to find an insurance company that will cover their property.

“Florida TaxWatch economic forecast projects cooling Florida figures in five years” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A Florida TaxWatch report projects that the number of people moving to Florida will begin to slow running through the year 2028. The government watchdog group is beginning a new economic outlook forecast for the state. In the initial report in what will be regular quarterly forecasts, Florida TaxWatch said the state’s population will continue to increase. But the pace of that increase will begin to ease up. The increase in population between 2023 through 2028 is expected to increase by about 1.45 million people. That would mean the current population of 22.7 million will increase to about 24.1 million in 2028. But the rush to move to Florida by residents of other states will begin to cool a bit. In 2023, there were an estimated 884 people moving to the Sunshine State every day. But that figure will likely fall to 820 people migrating to Florida on a daily basis. Many people are also beginning to leave Florida to move to other states, which accounts for a net migration decrease.

“White nationalist, anti-LGBTQ activity on the rise, annual hate report shows” via Ashley Murray of Florida Phoenix — Emboldened by the mainstreaming of hard-right politics ahead of a presidential election cycle, White nationalist and anti-LGBTQ+ groups increased to record levels in the United States last year. The Southern Poverty Law Center documented 835 active anti-government groups, up 133 from 2022’s count, and 595 hate groups, an increase of 72 over the previous year’s figure. Accounting for a large portion of the increase was a 50% surge in White supremacy hate groups in 2023, the highest jump ever recorded by the SPLC, growing to 165 over 109 in 2022. White power and neo-Nazi rallies across the U.S. totaled 143 in 2023, down from 191 in 2022. SPLC saw a 33% rise in anti-LGBTQ+ organizations over last year, bringing the total to 86. The group said the growth was largely attributable to the anti-trans movement on the far right.





“Supreme Court’s strains intensify as term’s end approaches” via Jess Bravin of The Wall Street Journal — Supreme Court justices take pride in a collegiality that transcends their philosophical differences. As the court’s term heads to its close, with pending cases that could remake the presidential election and ethical questions dogging its members, that politesse might be all the nine have left in common. Over the past month, internal fissures and external pressure have intensified at the court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, speaking at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, said she sometimes weeps in her chambers after the conservative majority issues one of its polarizing rulings.

“With blockade threat, Marco Rubio and Scott show deference to Trump and South Florida may lose” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The legislative blockade on judicial appointments Florida Republicans have vowed to erect in the U.S. Senate in retaliation for the conviction of Trump might be less about principle and more of an election-year gamble. Regardless, the political move now threatens the confirmation of a Coral Gables attorney to the federal bench in Miami. What a shame. In March 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the next President should choose the nominee. Of course, Republicans’ bet that the next President would be a Republican paid off when Trump won that year. And McConnell had created a new political ploy. Now, Rubio and Scott are part of a coalition of Senate Republicans vowing to block Biden’s nominations of federal judges and any Democratic legislation that is not “directly relevant to the safety of the American people.”

“‘Have a plan’: Arnie Weiss launches campaign for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Digital media entrepreneur Weiss thinks the other three candidates running for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections (SOE) don’t have the technical know-how to improve the county’s voting processes. But he does, he said, and that’s why he’s seeking the job. Weiss, a Democrat whose work developing digital distribution solutions and user experiences saw him work for both government and private organizations, filed to run for SOE late last month. He officially launched his campaign Friday. “Voters in this county deserve a Supervisor who will actually have a plan for how they will improve the department along with a track record of delivering results,” Weiss said. “Frankly, I did not see where any of the candidates who have entered this race have any of the prerequisite experience necessary to do the work at hand and that is why I have decided to run for Supervisor of Elections in Miami-Dade County in 2024.”

“First came the payout from opioid settlement. Now, how will millions be used in South Florida?” via Abigail Hasebroock and Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County Commissioners recently shared stories about their own loved ones as they looked ahead toward helping others. The candid conversations came after an Advisory Committee in Palm Beach County brought forth recommendations on how to spend about $122 million in opioid lawsuit settlement funds rolling into the county over the next 18 years. Palm Beach and Broward counties are among the many local governments across the U.S. now determining how exactly their shares of millions of dollars should be used. Broward is set to receive about $120 million. They must weigh what would be the most effective use of the money, “a critical moment,” given research already exists on what is and isn’t helpful. Palm Beach County has so far received $25 million, said James Green, the county’s community services department director. Green said he did not know exactly when the county received that money, but none of it has been spent yet. Payments in Broward County were first made in April, June and August 2023 for a total of about $16.3 million.

“Florida farmworkers survived a deadly bus crash. Then, they feared deportation.” via Juan Carlos Chavez and Hannah Critchfield of the Tampa Bay Times — After a violent crash killed eight of their colleagues and injured dozens more, the path to recovery for the migrant farmworkers looked long. Rigoberto Gregorio shattered his femur, leaving the 30-year-old in a wheelchair and unable to bathe himself. Ramón Pérez Ponce endured ongoing and radiating pain, prompting the 39-year-old to dial 911 one night while he struggled to breathe. Carlos Pérez Jiménez suffered a brain injury, landing the 28-year-old in a Jacksonville rehabilitation center for memory and strength therapy. The tragedy rendered the laborers unable to work. The vast majority of workers involved in the May 14 crash outside Ocala were temporary migrant laborers who traveled to the U.S. from Mexico to work for Olvera Trucking Corp. on an agricultural visa known as the H-2A. The workers’ visas expire this month, which has made them unsure whether they can legally remain in the U.S. while their injuries heal.

“Patty Sheehan vs. OUC: Orlando Commissioner fights the city’s utility for solar power” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — The dispute also taps into what feels like a right and responsibility to many residents including Sheehan — contributing as much carbon-free electricity as quickly as possible amid a growing climate crisis. City hall and OUC have been closely aligned in eliminating climate-heating pollution from fossil fuels. “We do understand that this proposal may cause concern for rooftop solar customers,” said Mindy Brenay, the utility’s chief financial officer. “That is why we are recommending a balanced approach that recognizes rooftop solar’s contributions while also making sure that everyone has access to affordable power.” Traditionally, OUC and utilities nationwide have bought customers’ surplus solar electricity at the same price they sell electricity to customers. That practice is called net metering. It has drawn the ire of many utilities who say customers with solar panels are canceling out their monthly power bills while contributing little to the upkeep of utility infrastructure — poles, wires, transformers, substations, plants and more.

“Christopher Heath leaves journalism to be Orange County elections’ PIO” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The long-time investigative reporter Heath clocked in his last report for Eyewitness News WFTV 9. Beginning on Monday, June 10, he will be the public information officer for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections. “I am excited to embrace this opportunity and help the Orange County supervisor of elections office as Florida heads towards a pivotal election with voters shaping the future of our state and nation,” he said. Heath worked at WFTV in Orlando starting in 2013 and over more than a decade.

“Pulse memorial race goes on as Orlando picks up pieces from failed memorial” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Wearing their brightest rainbow gear, hundreds raced through downtown Orlando Saturday during the CommUNITY Rainbow Run, past the Pulse nightclub where 49 people were murdered in 2016. For the city, not much has changed at the shuttered club where the makeshift memorial still exists eight years later. The onePULSE Foundation set to build a $100 million museum and memorial, but with big ambitions and big administrative costs, the foundation spectacularly imploded. The foundation shut down last year amid financial questions and transparency concerns. None of the foundation’s money remains, city officials acknowledged this week. The challenge is for the Orlando government to pick off the pieces and fundraise again to build a permanent memorial.

“Mike Beltran won’t seek a fourth term, opening HD 70 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Beltran will not seek another term representing House District 70. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve six years as State Representative. However, I find it increasingly difficult to perform public service while tending to a growing law practice,” Beltran said. “Accordingly, I am not seeking re-election to the Florida House this year.” The Riverview Republican announced the news a week ahead of a June 14 deadline to qualify. He first won election in 2018 and was allowed to seek two more years in office before term limits required his exit from the House. Hours before his announcement, Republican Jessica Harris filed for the seat.

“Governor issues executive orders to investigate Alachua, Baker County Sheriff’s offices” via News4Jax — DeSantis issued two executive orders Tuesday that said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The executive orders did not provide details about the investigations. Brian Kramer, the state attorney in the 8th Judicial Circuit, recommended DeSantis to initiate the investigations. Alachua and Baker counties are in the 8th Judicial Circuit. The executive orders reassigned the investigations to other state attorneys: the Alachua County probe to State Attorney John Durrett of the 3rd Judicial Circuit and the Baker County probe to State Attorney Melissa Nelson of the 4th Judicial Circuit.

“Jacksonville tire shop flies Nazi flag: ‘I’m trying to share the message of ‘Free Palestine’” via Michele Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A tire shop in Jacksonville is facing backlash after it hung a Nazi flag outside of the shop in an attempt to “share the message of ‘Free Palestine.’” The Nazi flag with a swastika symbol was seen hanging outside of 904 x 4 Tire Shop, located on Philips Highway this week. The head sales manager of the shop, Radi Ahmad told Florida’s Voice he’s “trying to share the message of ‘Free Palestine’” by hanging the Nazi flag. “Nobody wanted to call me when I had the Palestinian flags flown out of my shop three years prior to Oct. 7,” Ahmad said. The Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida told Florida’s Voice the group “unequivocally condemns this act of hatred and antisemitism.”

“Sheriff makes pitch for 40 more police officers and Mayor offers return of pensions” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Forty more police officers and the return of pensions for new hires could be coming to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Mayor Donna Deegan’s negotiators in collective bargaining talks with the Fraternal Order of Police offered Thursday to bring back pensions as an option for new hires as part of a three-year contract. The same day, Sheriff T.K. Waters told the Mayor’s Budget Review Committee he wants to hire another 40 police officers in next year’s budget on top of the 80 police positions the Sheriff’s Office gained over the past year, an expansion he said will help catch up with Duval County’s growth.

“Authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after three people are attacked” via Jeff Martin of The Associated Press — Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where a woman and two teenage girls were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday. The attacks off beaches in the Florida Panhandle led authorities to temporarily close several beaches to swimmers on Friday. Beaches were reopened Saturday, with flags warning of high hazards. “All I can say is that these incidents are very rare,” said Demian Chapman, a scientist and director of the Center for Shark Research at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida. “It’s even more rare to have two events in one day involving three people,” he said. “That’s astronomically low odds of that happening.”

“Sarasota Memorial Hospital is under threat and some Democrats are piling on” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — This column is about the sheer hubris, arrogance and malpractice of a local Sarasota Democratic operative who decided he wanted to align with the COVID-denying cuckoo-birds to put Sarasota Memorial Hospital at risk. A political novice by the name of Daniel Kuether — the boyish Chair of the Sarasota County Democrat Party — came up with a brilliant idea. It went something like this: “Let’s run Democrats in all four Hospital Board races, close the Republican Primaries, and disenfranchise half the county from being able to vote in an election where people’s actual health and medical care are at stake!” Kuether, to his credit, succeeded and was able to manipulate four patsies into thinking they have a snowball’s chance in hell of victory in November. Their names? George Davis, John Lutz, Vicki Nighswander and Alan Sprintz.

“Why Biden is right to curb immigration” via Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times — Immigration overall offers important benefits to the country, and employers and affluent people are particular winners: Immigrants reduce labor costs for people hiring gardeners or caregivers. But poor Americans can find themselves hurt by immigrant competition that puts downward pressure on their wages, although economists disagree on the magnitude of that impact.

It’s often said that native-born Americans aren’t interested in the jobs that immigrants take, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Many native-born Americans may not be willing to toil in the fields or on a construction site for $12 an hour, but perhaps would be for $25 an hour.

At a time when so many working-class Americans are already falling behind, and then self-medicating and dying from drugs, alcohol and suicide, shouldn’t we be careful about inflicting even more pain on them through immigration policy?

Relatively recent immigrants may also be hurt by newer immigrants — which may help explain why Pew found that three-quarters of American Latinos believe that the increasing number of people seeking to enter the country via the southern border is a “major problem” or a “crisis.”

Some working-class voters feel betrayed by Democrats who pushed to open borders, and there may be an element of xenophobia or racism in this anger — but also an element of truth. The United States makes it difficult for foreign doctors to practice in America, protecting physicians from competition. But the United States makes it relatively easy for low-skilled immigrants to work here and push down wages of our most vulnerable workers.

“For Presidents, it’s not age but judgment that matters” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — The widespread media condemnation of a shoddy front-page Wall Street Journal article about Biden “slipping” with age suggests we may have reached a journalistic inflection point. The Journal article relied almost entirely on the views of two highly partisan Republicans to support its Biden-is-slipping thesis: House Speaker Mike Johnson and former speaker Kevin McCarthy. Maybe the overwhelmingly negative response by other journalists to what was essentially the promotion of a right-wing meme will reduce such irresponsible reporting as the election year continues. The issue, certainly, goes beyond being influenced by MAGA narratives or failing to adequately examine the mental and emotional state of felon and Trump.

“Trump’s bizarre moments with Dr. Phil and Sean Hannity should alarm us all” via Greg Sargent of The New Republic — During just this week, two of Trump’s friendliest interviewers handed him big prime-time opportunities to unequivocally renounce any intention to retaliate against Democrats for his criminal conviction by a jury of his peers in Manhattan. Both times, Trump demurred. “Sometimes revenge can be justified,” Trump told Dr. Phil McGraw after he suggested that seeking retribution for Trump’s criminal charges would harm the country. Though Trump graciously said he was “open” to showing forbearance toward Democrats, he suggested revenge would be tempting, given “what I’ve been through.” Trump voiced similar sentiments to Hannity after the Fox News host practically begged him to deny he’d pursue his opponents. “I would have every right to go after them,” Trump said. Though Trump nodded along with Hannity’s suggestion that “weaponizing” law enforcement is bad, Trump added, “I don’t want to look naive,” seemingly meaning that if he doesn’t seek revenge, he’ll have been victimized without acting to set things right.

“Republicans have a key climate fix: Take on China” via Ana Maria Rodriguez for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With climate in the news, Democrats have revived an old narrative that Republicans will have nothing to do with helping the environment. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. I serve as Chair of the Natural Resources Committee in the Florida Senate, and I represent a vulnerable coastal district, spanning the Florida Keys and the southernmost part of the peninsula. The environment and climate are some of my top priorities. To help prevent the warming that jeopardizes our corals, Everglades and property insurance markets, we need to make it abundantly clear to China that they must change, and we will hold them to account. We can start by exposing how much more cost-competitive American products would be if China met the same standards. Because of our environmental laws and laws that guarantee workers good wages and safe workplaces, U.S. manufacturing production is dramatically more carbon-efficient than Chinese production. Initial studies indicate that Chinese manufacturers emit 300-400% more carbon than their competitors in America.

“Florida Supreme Court lets DeSantis veto voters, oust elected officials” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reinstate suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell — finding that DeSantis has virtually unlimited power to remove elected prosecutors as long as he provides only the thinnest veneer of justification. In the court’s analysis, the views of the communities subjected to all this are beside the point. Their choices at the ballot box can be vetoed by the Governor, and Thursday’s decision effectively forecloses the courts as a remedy. Voters, if they disagree, must simply be protected from themselves: Worrell, the Florida Sheriffs Association wrote in support of DeSantis, “failed the public whom she had a duty to serve” — quite a statement about an elected prosecutor who won office in 2020 with nearly 66% of the vote. The sheriff knows what’s best for you, even if you disagree.

“How DeSantis’ ‘chilling’ anti-immigration law hurts Florida workers” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — A federal judge appointed by Trump will this week decide whether to reinforce his ban on a key part of DeSantis’ “callous” anti-immigration law after handing the extremist Republican a humiliating courtroom defeat last month. Miami District Judge Roy Altman has invited written arguments from both sides after ruling that the “human smuggling” clause of a sweeping immigration bill DeSantis signed into law last year exceeded the state’s authority. Section 10 of the law makes it a felony for anybody, even U.S. citizens, to knowingly transport an undocumented person. It was touted by DeSantis as a robust response to “Joe Biden’s border crisis” but assailed by representatives of Florida’s legions of immigrant farmworkers for its cruelty.

“Clean water flows from Florida’s environmental budget” via Paul Renner for the Orlando Sentinel — Families, workers and businesses are drawn to our great state by the promise of freedom and the opportunity of a thriving economy. But it is the beauty of our natural landscapes and all the recreational opportunities they provide that place Florida’s quality of life above the rest. Every corner of the state has unique ecosystems, fed by life-giving waterways, which serve as habitats for native plants and animals. We must preserve all the natural beauty of our state. I’m proud of all the environmental investments we made in this year’s budget: over $1.7 billion for Everglades restoration and protecting statewide water resources, $245 million for Resilient Florida, and $1.3 billion in drinking water and wastewater revolving loan programs.

“A plea to DEP: We’ve come too far to drill” via Colleen Castille for the Tallahassee Democrat — Protecting an environmentally sensitive river and its flood plain is crucial for preserving biodiversity, maintaining water quality, and safeguarding against natural disasters. But most importantly, in the Apalachicola River region, its protection is also crucial for preserving the people and culture who represent much of original Florida. In this region, you can still immerse yourself deep in nature and sometimes never see another human. Maybe that’s why it’s called the “forgotten coast.” But make no mistake, the people of the region and their elected representatives have not forgotten its value. I get that the experts within the department have opined that no company has successfully found oil or gas in previous exploration wells in this region and that there is little risk in approving this exploration. But it’s not zero risk.

“Coldhearted Florida, tossing children off KidCare” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — To appreciate just how little the state of Florida cares for its children, look no further than the state’s arguments for kicking more children off KidCare, a low-cost health insurance program. The count was already at 22,500 when a federal judge last month dismissed Florida’s suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Florida’s goal: The right to toss kids off insurance rolls if a parent misses a premium payment, despite being warned that doing so might break federal rules. All states have some version of KidCare. Florida KidCare can require parents to pay premiums, typically no more than $15 or $20 a month. That generates $30 million a year for state coffers. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, concluded that even if a premium goes unpaid, a child must remain insured until eligibility can be redetermined, usually annually.

“Just wrong: Elections chief gets $180k contract from Disney district on top of $205k elections salary” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — For months, the Orlando Sentinel has been asking a simple question: How many taxpayer-funded paychecks is Glen Gilzean cashing each month? We knew the ethically embattled ally of DeSantis was getting paid $205,000 to serve as Orange County’s newly appointed Elections Supervisor. But neither Gilzean nor his former employer — the governmental district that provides municipal services to Disney — would answer questions about whether he was also still getting paid there. Newly revealed documents show he is — to the tune of $20,000 a month. That means Gilzean gets more money from the Disney district each month than he does for his supposedly full-time job running Orange County’s Elections Office. That’s obscene. Especially when you consider that the Disney district is allegedly paying Gilzean for his expertise and experience there — a place he only worked 10 months and during which he generated one controversial headline after another.

“Ybor City uncovers mysterious network of secret tunnels — as eerie clues about their origin spark wild theories” via Lewis Pennock of the Daily Mail — Historians have since speculated widely over their use, from moving moonshine, human trafficking and cash smuggling to simply ‘as a sewer.’ The latest tunnels were found in 2018 near the Old Florida Brewery, close to East 6th Avenue and Noccio Parkway, while construction was being carried out on a new office building. Workers were tearing down a warehouse when they found the hidden passage, tall enough to stand up in with a rounded ceiling. Several of the tunnels are brick-lined and only a few feet tall by a few feet wide — just enough for an adult to crouch or crawl through. The layered brickworks suggest they were constructed by skilled laborers. There’s been talk about mysterious passageways underneath the suburb of Ybor City in Central Florida going back about 20 years, according to University of Southern Florida — St. Petersburg Professor Emeritus of history Dr. Gary Mormino.

Ugh — “‘Tokyo Vice’ canceled at Max” via Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter — “Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way [creator] J.T. [Rogers] had always envisioned,” Rogers and director Alan Poul said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful not only to Max but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make. The response from both the press and from fans, in particular to season two, has been overwhelming. It’s been thrilling to find out how deeply viewers have engaged with our characters and to hear how they are clamoring for more. We know there is more story to tell.”

Belated best wishes to Rep. Kevin Steele. Celebrating today are Melanie DiMuzio, St. Pete’s Copley Gerdes, Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting, and Amy Farrington.

