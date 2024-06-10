Christopher Heath leaves journalism to be Orange County elections’ PIO

Longtime investigative reporter Christopher Heath clocked in his last report for Eyewitness News WFTV 9.

Beginning on Monday, June 10, he will be the Orange County Supervisor of Elections‘ new public information officer.

“I am excited to embrace this opportunity and help the Orange County supervisor of elections office as Florida heads toward a pivotal election with voters shaping the future of our state and nation,” he told Florida Politics.

Heath started working at WFTV in Orlando in 2013 and became known statewide for his reporting on government and politics over the course of more than a decade. He previously worked in Ohio and Texas.

A bio still on WFTV’s website noted his background before coming to Florida included covering U.S. Army rescue and delivery operations in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and in Iraq embedded with the Fourth Infantry Division covering combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He announced his departure from WFTV on social media on Friday, June 7, and disclosed his next stop a couple of days later.

He joins the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office following the recent appointment of Glen Gilzean, former administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, as the county’s elections supervisor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Gilzean to the position following the retirement of longtime Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles. Gilzean, a Republican, replaced a Democrat in the job.

Heath also joins the job during qualification week, which opens at noon on June 10 and closes at noon on June 14. That will be a key time as the office handles last-minute filings and determines whether every candidate for county office meets the requirements to appear on the ballot.

One of the positions up this year includes Orange County Supervisor of Elections. Five Democrats have filed as candidates who still intend to run: Karen Castor Dentel, “Sunshine” Linda-Marie Grund, Cynthia Harris, Dan Helm, and Wes Hodge. Gilzean has not filed to date.