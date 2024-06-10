June 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Christopher Heath leaves journalism to be Orange County elections’ PIO
Christopher Heath, image via WFTV.

Jacob OglesJune 10, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Hemp industry officials express relief after Ron DeSantis veto — for now

Culture WarsHeadlines

Monique Worrell puts her political future in the hands of voters

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida TaxWatch economic forecast projects cooling Florida figures in 5 years

Christopher Heath
The investigative reporter worked at WFTV in Orlando more than a decade.

Longtime investigative reporter Christopher Heath clocked in his last report for Eyewitness News WFTV 9.

Beginning on Monday, June 10, he will be the Orange County Supervisor of Elections new public information officer.

“I am excited to embrace this opportunity and help the Orange County supervisor of elections office as Florida heads toward a pivotal election with voters shaping the future of our state and nation,” he told Florida Politics.

Heath started working at WFTV in Orlando in 2013 and became known statewide for his reporting on government and politics over the course of more than a decade. He previously worked in Ohio and Texas.

A bio still on WFTV’s website noted his background before coming to Florida included covering U.S. Army rescue and delivery operations in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and in Iraq embedded with the Fourth Infantry Division covering combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He announced his departure from WFTV on social media on Friday, June 7, and disclosed his next stop a couple of days later.

He joins the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office following the recent appointment of Glen Gilzean, former administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, as the county’s elections supervisor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Gilzean to the position following the retirement of longtime Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles. Gilzean, a Republican, replaced a Democrat in the job.

Heath also joins the job during qualification week, which opens at noon on June 10 and closes at noon on June 14. That will be a key time as the office handles last-minute filings and determines whether every candidate for county office meets the requirements to appear on the ballot.

One of the positions up this year includes Orange County Supervisor of Elections. Five Democrats have filed as candidates who still intend to run: Karen Castor Dentel, “Sunshine” Linda-Marie Grund, Cynthia Harris, Dan Helm, and Wes Hodge. Gilzean has not filed to date.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida TaxWatch economic forecast projects cooling Florida figures in 5 years

nextScott Shalley: Florida Retail Federation — feds must stop the flood of illegal vapes now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Gov. DeSantis kills hemp bill, keeps Delta 8 and related compounds legal

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more